CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville swore in two new firefighters Monday morning, the first two of six that are being funded by a three year SAFER grant the city was awarded last year.
The grant, Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) as it’s known by it’s full name, is through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Jennifer Mathes, 23, and Piercen Shull, 20, are the two newest hires. Mathes will be on shift two while Shull will be on shift one following their two week on boarding process with the department.
Mathes who previously was a full time EMS with Madison County EMS said she’s always wanted to be a firefighter.
“My dad was a firefighter and I remember going to the firehouse and loving that environment,” Mathes said. “I didn’t want to go to college and so I thought I would give it a try. I love the environment, helping people and how the people we work with pretty much become our second family. I love that community.”
Mathes said she thinks a good firefighter is someone who is honest and willing to put in the work. The Westfall High School graduate has lived in Circleville in her past.
Shull, a Fairfield Union High School graduate, is a fifth generation firefighter. His father Brad Shull pinned his badge. Brad is chief of the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Franklin County.
“Being a firefighter is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I’m fifth generation so it’s in my bloodline for a while. I have wanted to do nothing else with my life.”
Shull said beyond the family connection, firefighting is about the camaraderie and helping the community. Circleville is Shull’s first full-time position, he has previously done part time Basil joint Fire District in Baltimore and Bloom Township in Lithopolis.
“I love everything about it,” he said.
When it comes to the Circleville Pumpkin Show, one of the departments biggest tasks of the year, both Mathes and Shull said they were up to the task.
“I’m absolutely looking forward it,” Mathes said. “I love fair food and getting to eat it all day.”
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said both Shull and Mathes tested well and were within tenths of a point of one another.
“They both interviewed interviewed really well and they will both be a good fit,” he said. “Getting quality people is what we want. You can hire anyone that has a pulse and is room temperature but you need quality people who can adapt quickly and become manpower quickly. That’s what we’re looking for.”
When it comes to the funding, Thompson shared his thoughts on receiving the funding for both the firefighters and a new engine which the city has yet to take possession of.
“Last year when we got the new grants we were really excited,” Thompson said. “I was a little apprehensive about filing for two grants at the same time but we got them both and fortunately it’s going to get us to where we need to be.”
Thompson said that during his tenure as fire chief, which began in 2019, the department has been as low as four people on a shift but spent most of the time at five. Once the SAFER grant hires are installed they’ll be up to eight per shift.
“During COVID we had extra people with the cares money and we’re currently up to six and with the SAFER spots will have a minimum of 7 and a maximum of eight,” he said. “It’ll help with overtime woes in the past. We had a decent year in 2022 for overtime, we spent about $85,000 less than 2021 for overtime.”
Thompson said as the city grows he knows the department will have to grow to catch up, especially as new housing comes into.
“We’re still by NFPA standards one short, we should be responding with nine of a population of our size but we’re getting there,” he said. “I was really excited for the grant but so was our staff. They’re the ones taking the runs all day and night and they know we’re shorthanded.
“We’re not going to see tremendous growth like Commercial Point and Scioto Township has seen but we’re going to see a growth spike and to have those additional residents and homes, having the additional staff makes sense,” Thompson added.
Thompson said they plan to do another round of interviews later this month and will be up to the new full staff of eight full time firefighters on a shift in February.
“It’s exciting and I know that my guys and gals are chomping at the bit to get more help,” he said. “We did 622 more runs in 2022 than the previous year and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. It’s a great advantage for us to have additional people and we’re happy to have them. Hopefully they’ll be here for a long time.”