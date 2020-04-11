CIRCLEVILLE — On April 3, 2020 at 9:33 a.m., Deputy Seth Thomas, Cpl Stephen Harger and his K-9 partner, Joris, made a traffic stop on West Union Street just west of South Court Street in Circleville, Ohio.
The traffic stop was made on a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta that was driven by Tylor Greeno, 24-year-old male. Susan Campfield, 51-year-old female, and Greeno are both out of Circleville.
The vehicle was stopped after Tylor Greeno committed multiple traffic violations. Occupants of the vehicle admitted to deputies that there was methamphetamine in the vehicle. A small baggie with a crystal-like substance was handed to the deputies. Upon search of the vehicle, deputies located more suspected methamphetamine.
Also assisting at the scene of the traffic stop was Deputy Zach Finley and Sheriff Radcliff.
Susan Campfield was transported to the Pickaway County Jail and was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Tylor Greeno will be charged at a later date.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with drug information, to please contact the sheriff’s office at their anonymous tips line at tips@pickawaysheriff.com.