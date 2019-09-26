CIRCLEVILLE — Following the merger of Berger Health System into OhioHealth, another partnership has sprung to life from the hospital’s changes.
Following the merger, which was solidified last year, the Berger Health Foundation changed its name and focus to the Well-Being Foundation of Pickaway County and has established a Well-Being Fund at the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF). The two foundations will now partner to appropriately distribute the remaining funds from the former Berger Health Foundation.
“After we did our research and met several times with PCCF, we knew this was the right move for the Well-Being Foundation,” Nelson Embrey II, president of the Well-Being Foundation, said. “PCCF has really grown their capacity over the last few years by adding employees and resources. With the addition of the Well-Being Fund and the resources it adds, PCCF should continue to grow and have a greater impact on our community.”
The Well-Being Fund at the Pickaway County Community Foundation will be guided by a committee of members of the Well-Being Foundation, who plan to disburse grants in the first quarter of 2020. As part of the partnership PCCF will handle the grant applications. The new fund begins with an initial $1 million donation to the Well-Being Fund, which both foundations expect to grow in the next few years.
Steve Gary, PCCF chair, said that the foundation is pleased to partner with the Well-Being Foundation and to administer the grant applications.
“Anytime you have two great community organizations like these join forces, the entire community benefits,” Gary said. “We are both glad and grateful for the Well Being Foundation establishing a fund with PCCF to promote their cause in this great community.”
Gary noted that both foundations have put in a lot of hard work to make this happen.
“We’ve never looked at each other as competitors but as partners and we cardinally welcome the opportunity to be with you folks and to do a lot of great things,” he said. “This is a really great day for us and one we’ll all remember.”
Embry said it made sense to partner with PCCF and that there is more work to do in the process.
“When we first started out I think some of us wanted to remain an independent non-profit but we decided it would be a lot easier to join the Pickaway County Community Foundation,” Embry said. “We still have some hurdles to get over but in the long term, by the end of 2020, we’ll be ready to move everything here. We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to close the book on. I think this is really going to benefit both organizations.”
Jan Shannon, executive director for PCCF, which was established in 2001, said this is a great example of how well Pickaway County and the people within collaborate.
“By having the grant application process for both foundations in the same place, it provides less confusion for our community as well as more opportunities for funding,” Shannon stated. “A grant applicant may have only applied to one foundation previously, where through this process, their application may be reviewed by the Well Being Foundation advisory committee as well as other funders holding funds with PCCF.”
Currently the PCCF has $12 million in assets and awards grants, partners with other nonprofit organizations and agencies and has initiatives that support services, education, art and cultural enhancements, recreational facilities and sponsored care for residents of Pickaway County.