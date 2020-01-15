CIRCLEVILLE — Regular commuters should always be aware when driving because anything can happen when traveling to your destination.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that resulted in two individuals being sent to the hospital for their injuries.
The crash along US 23 was reported at approximately 3:38 p.m. Friday evening. Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Finley responded to the call and arrived on scene minutes after the crash was reported. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes around milepost 19 heading towards the City of Columbus.
In an incident report from the Pickaway Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Finley recorded what was seen in the aftermath of the crash and what caused the driver to go off road. According to the PCSO, a red Ford F-150 truck was traveling northbound on US 23 when the driver suddenly went left causing him to go off the roadway and into the median. The driver and an occupant were reported to be entrapped and “extricated” prior to the arrival of deputies.
According to witnesses who saw the crash, they told the deputy that the vehicle seemed to have been attempting a left turn in a turnaround section of US 23. Witnesses also told the Sheriff’s deputy the truck hit an embankment on the turnaround and was airborne approximately 10 to 15 feet in the air. The truck rolled over a “couple of times” before coming to its final resting stop on its top.
The driver of the red Ford truck, 73-year-old Paul Cochenour of Columbus, told Deputy Finley that he began to slide once he traveled onto the grass median. He also told the deputy that he attempted to drive onto the roadway again. In the report, Cochenour suffered minor injuries and was transported by Scioto Township EMS to Mount Carmel. He was suspected to have minor injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle, William Ryan, 80 years old, also from Columbus, was suspected to have serious injuries from the crash. He was transported by Harrison EMS to Grant Hospital. Both airbags deployed in the crash.
The Ford truck was towed from the scene with disabling damage.