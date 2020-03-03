CIRCLEVILLE — For those who remember the days of high school, prom can be a joyous occasion as young students flex their fashion muscles for a night of memories. However, it can become expensive with some families not being able to efficiently pay for all the clothing and items.
In the City of Circleville, two local women have taken matters into their own hands in an effort to help families in need. Kimberly Polley and Nikki Turner both attended high school together and have since collaborated to get dresses and accessories to youth who have trouble paying.
Events such as a high school prom demand a certain level of fashion, which is expensive especially for families who have a tight budget. For several years, Polley has had the idea locked away waiting for the right time and resources in order to help students.
Roughly four years ago, Polley was working a full time job when she had to go on disability leave. Now, she works at home full time leaving her to allocate her full attention to what she thought of over seven years ago.
“I decided last fall to start posting on Facebook to see if anybody would be willing to donate any used formal dresses and I just kind of started putting my feelers out that way,” Polley told The Circleville Herald. “I kind of wanted to see if we got any donations first.”
With her own time, Polley was able to collect four prom dresses after putting her “feelers” out to locals in the community. She then contacted her friend, Turner, who is the owner of Blessed Encounters Boutique located along West Main Street in the City of Circleville.
“I told her what I was wanting to do,” Polley commented. “Prom especially is a once or a twice in a lifetime thing and it’s so expensive.”
Polley is well aware of the strain purchasing the right kind of dress and accessories can be. She stated how she is observant of other shops and their prices in areas such as Pickaway County and the surrounding counties. Dresses range from $400 to sometimes over $800 depending on the style and make of the dress.
“I graduated from Circleville in 2007, and that’s a whole lot more than they were when I was in school,” Polley explained.
She added that knowing current prices helps her understand the pressure families can be subject to when prom rolls around. Other than a dress, a young lady will likely want accessories and a new hairstyle adding to the overwhelming cost of the special night.
“It’s something that you want to be able to do for them, but a lot of families might not be able to do,” Polley said. “Every girl should be able to experience it at least once and there should be resources available.”
After consulting Turner about her proposed idea, Polley was ready to get the ball rolling. Besides being high school classmates, Turner and Polley are attendees at Circleville First Church located on East Ohio Street in the city. Polley wanted guidance to start her own ministry aimed to help young ladies in the area.
“I talked to my pastor and said… we want to do this,” Polley said.
Consulting with her pastor, Polley wanted to get the word out about her ministry titled Blessings of Beauty. Polley stated that she wanted to let people know exactly what she and Turner were doing and to ask for donations.
Last year, Polley collected donations up until the month of October and November. In all, the duo was able to get a total of 15 dresses. She stated the response was not great eventually making the decision to “take a break during the holidays.”
After the holiday season bleeding into the new year, more people seemingly showed up to donate dresses with some coming from out of the area. Since the start of January, the duo has collected over 100 dresses in an outpouring of support for Polley’s mission. People also gave accessory donations in the form of handbags, hair accessories, jewelry and shoes.
“We still have donations coming in,” Polley commented.
For Polley’s ministry, Blessings of Beauty, locals do not need to provide evidence of financials in order to obtain a dress. She described an “honor system” is being used to help young girls get the dresses and accessories they need.
Polley added that the ministry is open primarily to help young ladies who reside within the county borders. Blessings of Beauty has a Facebook page with scheduled events for people to visit Blessed Encounter Boutique to take advantage of the deal. So far, five shopping days have been posted for March 17, March 21, March 24, March 28 and March 31 at the business located on West Main Street.
Dresses can be fitted and worn prior, giving families and young girls the ability to have the full shopping experience. With over 100 dresses, Polley stated that ladies can have their pick of the options available to them. More shopping times can be viewed on the Blessings of Beauty Facebook page.
“If people are in need, come in,” Polley said. “If it’s going to be any type of struggle for a family to send their child to prom because of the cost, come in.”
Polley added that there are multiple options to choose from and the duo is willing to help out as many people as they can.
“We wanted to help the young ladies and their families in Pickaway County by providing them a free prom dress, but more importantly by showing them God’s love through this ministry,” Turner told The Circleville Herald. “This community has been such a blessing to the idea behind this ministry by their donations, their support, and their prayers, and if we can reach just one life for Jesus Christ behind it, it’s a blessing.”
Blessed Encounters Boutique is a family owned and operated shop. Prom dresses are free to those who may need it.