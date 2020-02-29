CIRCLEVILLE — Two Logan Elm students and their artwork will be featured next month in an exhibition sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association.
Carson Summers and Kimber Waddell, both eighth grade students at Logan Elm, won first place for grades six through eight as part of Youth Art Month in Ohio.
Summers won first place in the graphic design category and was selected as the Overall State winner in graphic design. Waddell won first place in the Youth Art Month Flag Contest and her art will be on display at the James Rhodes State Office Tower.
Both students will be recognized on March 7 at a ceremony in Columbus and will have their art turned into postcards to promote art in Ohio.
Waddell said she was excited and nervous when she got the news, not having won any awards for her art prior to this.
Waddell submitted a design featuring many different types of art done in the medium of colored pencil and pen.
“I wanted to put a lot of art supplies on it and music stuff to represent music,” she said. “I like drawing people so I put one in.”
Summers said he was shocked to win first place in his category.
“Everyone in our class did one of the designs and that was about 30 to 40 kids,” Summers stated. “I was one of the ones sent to state and when I won I was surprised and happy.”
Summers’ piece is a timeline of art history, based off an assignment he did in the seventh grade. It incorporates famous art pieces including Stonehenge, the Mona Lisa, Starry Night and the Sphinx.
It took Summers about three weeks to complete his work starting with a sketch before filling it in with colored pencil. He said he likes to sketch and that drawing is his favorite medium.
“I was working on this while other people were working on other things,” he said. “I did a rough draft first of the drawings and I picked all the different artworks to incorporate. It took me a while to draw it and to color it.”
Waddell said she’s really grown her interest in art in the last few years.
“It’s really fun to sketch and stuff,” she said, admitting she sketches in school when she shouldn’t.
Waddell said it feels good to create her art from the smaller projects to the larger ones.
“When I’m just sketching random stuff it makes me feel relaxed and happy to just be drawing. It helps with art block but when I start a bigger piece it makes me feel like I accomplished something after I finish it so it makes me feel good.”
Waddell, in addition to art, has been in band and participated in track last year at the school. She says she has an eclectic taste in creators, both in music and art.
“I like a lot of Pinterest and Instagram artists and I listen to a variety of music,” Waddell added.
In addition to art, Summers participates in football, basketball and baseball. He said art gives him a freedom that sports doesn’t.
“In art class you can do anything you want and have your own way of showing something,” Summers remarked. “We took notes in seventh grade art about the history of art from Egyptian Art to the Renaissance. That’s how I got the idea. It’s cool to see everyone else’s art but to see how mine was different. In athletics there’s one way to do something and it’s a competition while art is more for yourself.”
Waddell’s mom, Holly, said Kimber is hard on herself and her art.
“We’re really proud of her,” Holly commented. “To win something like this is not easy. You know there were a lot of kids with a lot of good entries and we were shocked.”
Holly Waddell said she hopes Kimber continues with her art.
“We hope she moves towards a scholarship in high school because art school is not cheap,” Holly remarked. “We’re trying to document all her achievements to help out. I’m hoping the Columbus College of Art & Design will be something that interests her because it’s a great school.”
Summers’ mom, Brooke, is proud of her son and has several pieces of his and his siblings hanging in the home.
“I think it’s awesome,” Brooke said of her son winning first place. “I think sometimes sports are focused on a lot but I think it’s so cool that art is incorporated too.”
Waddell said she aspires to create art professionally one day.
“I want to be a digital animator or do art commissions when I get better in the future,” she said.
Summers said his friends have been receptive to his award, even if they’ve teased him about.
“I have a cousin that likes to mess with me and he was like ‘of course Carson went to state’,” he said.