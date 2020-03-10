CIRCLEVILLE — According to Pickaway County Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff, on March 7, at or around 1:45 a.m. Deputy Seth Thomas and Deputy Ryan Howard initiated a traffic stop on a 2004 Saturn that was driven by 45-year-old Jeffrey O. Linton out of Wellston. The Saturn was stopped on Route 23 near Island Road.
Deputies Thomas and Howard made contact with Linton and the passenger, 48-year-old Scottie D. McClaskey, of Colton.
Sgt. Kyle Eveland assisted at the scene by running his K9 partner Edguy around the Saturn for a free air sniff. The K9 alerted on the vehicle.
Deputies Thomas and Howard searched the inside of the Saturn, and located a plastic cup, that was in the center console. Inside the plastic cup was a plastic bag of approximately 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Linton and McClaskey were placed under arrest and taken to the Pickaway County Jail, where they were charged with Trafficking in a Schedule I or II Drug and Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug, both Felonies of the second degree.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with drug tips, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at their anonymous tip line —tips@pickawaysheriff.com. Without the help of the communities’ tips PCSO would not be successful in its efforts of keeping the community safe and fighting drug abuse.