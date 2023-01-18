CHILLICOTHE – Two people joined the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center’s Board of Education during its Jan. 12 meeting.
New to the 11-member board are Jan Shannon of Pickaway County and Randy Kelley of Ross County.
Shannon joins the board upon her retirement from the Pickaway County Community Foundation in December where she was executive director since 2016. Shannon has her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and also has worked for the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, Pickaway HELPS (now Pickaway WORKS) and Ohio Christian University.
“I am excited to be part of a board that is leading a school that is diverse in the opportunities it offers its students and works with them to place them in careers,” she said.
Kelley worked as a master scheduler for Ferno-Washington in Wilmington for 28 years, retiring in 2014. He is in his first term on Chillicothe City Schools’ Board of Education. Kelley served on Washington Court House City Schools’ board for 16 years and was on the board of Great Oaks career center for 10 years.
Kelley said he values the role that career-tech education plays in a community.
“I want to spread the word on how kids can use the programs to their advantage and get life skills,” he said.
Shannon and Kelley, along with board members Sue Hopkins, Byron Lloyd and Tony Reeser, will serve through Dec. 31, 2025.
Long-time board members Byron Lloyd and Todd Stevens were elected president and vice president, respectively.
Erika Konowalow is the Public relations & marketing coordinator for the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center / Pickaway County ESC.
