CIRCLEVILLE — A Columbus man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder after stabbing two people in Circleville.
According to Circleville Police, Thursday morning, a 911 call came in to report a double stabbing in the 300 block of South Court Street.
Officers responded to the home where they found Henry J. Laux, 27, of Columbus, in the kitchen. Laux was arrested and officers then found two victims. While they waited for Circleville Fire Department personnel to enter the home, they administered life-saving measures.
CPD said that EMS “preserved the lives of the victims” and that one of the victims was taken by ambulance to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and another was taken to OhioHealth Berger Hospital before being taken via helicopter to Grant Medical Center as well.
Both victims were in stable condition as of about 5 a.m. Thursday.
In addition to the two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, Laux was also charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, also both first-degree felonies. A first degree felony in Ohio carries a penalty of up to 11 years in state prison and a $20,000 fine.
Laux was transported to Pickaway County Jail and appeared in Circleville Municipal Court Thursday morning.
During the hearing, it was revealed that Laux tried to stab his parents, Kenneth Laux and Teresa Laux.
Detective John Farrelly, of the Circleville Police Department, shared his thoughts when asked by Judge Elisa Peters about Laux's bond.
"He is a flight risk in my opinion," Farrelly said. "He had a plan on leaving town, he had $600 cash on his person and he had a plan to harm other family members if he was successful in the murders he attempted to commit. My concern is that he's not only a flight risk, but a risk to harm his other family members if he gets out of jail."
Laux waived his preliminary hearing and had his case sent to grand jury in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court. His bond was set for $2 million and protection orders for the victims were added to a condition of the bond.