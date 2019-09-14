CIRCLEVILLE— Two people were honored this week for their work in the recovery community in Pickaway County.
Kim Martin, executive director of the Family and Children First Council of Pickaway County was selected for the Mental Health Advocate award and Julio Gutierrez, peer support specialist with Integrated Services in Pickaway County, received the Addiction Advocate award.
Gutierrez and Martin were honored at the third annual Recovery Celebration at the Sunroom at the Brick in Frankfort, alongside a couple of other awards presented. The recognition and awards was a surprise to both of them.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Gutierrez said of learning he had been chosen. “It’s a shock and surprise for sure. I never expected any of this to happen. I do this because it’s the right thing to do and I enjoy it.”
Martin said it was a passion of hers to support people in the field both working and suffering from a mental illness.
“It feels good that people in our communities recognize the work we do and see how important it is,” Martin said. “My hope is that everyone will get on board and get excited and to keep building capacity and cooperation for these individuals who need our help.”
Penny Dehner, executive director of the Paint Valley ADAMH Board, the entity that organizes the Recovery Celebration event each year, shared why she felt it was important to present the awards.
“September is Recovery Month and it is important to celebrate and honor individuals doing extraordinary work,” Dehner commented. “The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is so pleased to honor those that are making a difference in our Recovery Oriented System of Care by making sure our communities have the services that they need.”
Marie Wilbanks nominated Martin and in her nomination Wilbanks said Martin was a steadfast advocate for the children and families she serves through the program and how among her strengths, Martin has the ability to meet people where they are on their healing journey.
Gutierrez was nominated by Lt. Gabe Carpenter of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for his work creating the Angle program that provides recovery assistance to those battling substance abuse disorders.
In Carpenter’s nomination, he said Gutierrez went above and beyond for people battling addiction. Carpenter said that Gutierrez has helped 76 percent of the people in the program become a success story by making some positive change in their life and 68 percent of people in the program stay out of jail for at least six months.
Faye Williamson, chair of the board of directors, echoed Dehner’s sentiment.
“As we continue our efforts to support recovery on every level, it’s important to take a moment and thank those on the front lines,” she said. “So many good things are happening in our communities and there is a steadfast commitment to quality treatment and recovery. Treatment works, people recover and recovering people work and give back to our communities, as it is so evident this evening.”
Paint Valley ADAMH Board serves residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.