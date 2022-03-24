CIRCLEVILLE — This week, the Pickaway County Commissioners heard from two different Pickaway County property owners about the proposed solar energy projects in Pickaway County.
The discussions come following months-long meetings, discussions and processes of a handful of different solar projects in various stages in western Pickaway County, including the Chipmunk Solar Farm Project.
The project, being helmed by EDF Renewables, is located to the north of Williamsport at the intersections of Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships.
The project is a 400 MW solar project that is estimated to generate enough energy to power approximately 75,000 homes. The project is the fourth project with a case number with the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) in Pickaway County and recently had the application for the project submitted to the OPSB.
April Massie, a Pickaway County resident, said she was looking to move from the Teays Valley School District to Westfall School District, but after hearing of some of the proposed developments, balked at a planned move.
“We had an opportunity to do it this past December, but we decided to forgo it until we knew a little bit more about what was happening in the county and what the goals of the county were,” Massie said.
Massie said as such, her biggest concern was home value and what would happen if she were to purchase a home then have the solar developments go in.
“I want to know if it’s a good investment to move back into a community that I’d love to be in, my heart wants to be in, but I don’t know if I can financially reason that out,” she said.
“While the property we were looking at was not directly next to Chipmunk, we know it’s not going to be the only one and there will be more. I know there are people who have already been propositioned.”
Massie said the purpose of her visit was to hear from the commissioners their thoughts on the matter and to see what the future might hold.
“For me, we don’t want to be resistant to change, resistant to progress, but at the same time, we want to make sure we do it in a balanced matter,” she said.
“It goes the same for property rights on one side and property rights on another.”
The commissioners, who recently visited a solar development site in Brown County as invited by a township trustee, shared what they learned on their visit, but made no additional commitments about solar.
“My eyes were opened in some ways and in some other ways, I was relieved,” Gary Scherer, commissioner, said.
“We still saw one plot they rented for their portable office buildings and it was a muddy mess. Another concern was some abandoned houses adjacent to the solar array and the trustee who was showing us said the developer didn’t buy them, they were abandoned because they were moved out of.”
Jay Wippel, commissioner, said the site in Brown County was one of the first in Ohio and it’s been running since last June but there were no paid taxes since it’s not considered complete.
“To me, they’ve been creating energy since last June, but they’re not paying any taxes because they’re not complete in the eyes of the contract they have,” he said.
“I’m sure they eventually will, but they have to do some stuff and once they’re certified complete, they will. But to me, they’ve been operating with no taxes since last June. That’s not a very good situation.”
Wippel said they’ve also not repaired the roads that were “torn up” during construction.
Harold “Champ” Henson, commissioner, said there are also solar panels that are still on site that were damaged during construction, which should have been disposed of.
On the other side of the issue, Paul Gross, a property owner here in Pickaway County, said he was in favor of the solar developments.
“As a local land owner and tax payer, I wanted to come in and express my support for the solar project,” he said.
“I know there are lots of dynamics that come into play and having sat in that chair in Madison County for eight years, I understand there can be a vocal minority that drowns out the voices of other land owners. From my perspective, you have to look at what’s right for the community as a whole.”
Gross said the project would bring “tens of millions” of tax dollars to the townships, county and schools and compared that to housing developments.
“Typically, when a person moves into the school district, they bring kids with them and they’re just paying for themselves rather than paying for a lot of public good,” he said.
Gross said the solar developers were “good people” and they spent “tens of thousands” of dollars at the fair in Madison County.
“The character of a company means something and I’ve been impressed by all of it,” he said.
Gross also spoke about a need for energy.
“Forget all the tax dollars; at the end of the day, we need energy and there’s people in Washington D.C. saying we shouldn’t’ have any carbon fuel,” he said.
“We need it, we’re proving that moving too swiftly to all renewables is a mistake, but at the end of the day, it’d be a mistake to not face the future and renewables are a part of that future and if they’re part of the future, we’ve got to have them and we’ve got to have them in our backyard.
Gross also shared his thoughts on the subject in regards to landowner rights.
“I don’t want my rights trampled on and I can understand about disagreeing that if it’s right across the street, how it could be bothersome,” he said.
“We should then talk about responsible and appropriate buffers like trees and mounds to help do that.”