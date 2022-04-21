CIRCLEVILLE — Two people were sent to area hospitals following a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut Road and U.S. 23. According to first responders on the scene, a Red Toyota Tundra attempted to cross U.S. 23 to turn southbound from Little Walnut when it was struck by a White Dodge Caravan traveling north.
The driver of the Caravan was transported to OhioHealth Berger Hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Tundra was extricated from the vehicle by Firefighters before being taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with life-threatening injuries.
While crews were working to clear the scene of that first crash, a second and more minor crash occurred to the south at U.S. 23 and Hagarty Road in which a mini cooper struck a another mini-van. No injuries were reported in that crash.
Responding to the scenes were South Bloomfield Police Department, The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Circleville Fire Department, and the Harrison Township Fire Department.