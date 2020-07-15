CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting from last weekend near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Office near Deer Creek Dam.
Around noon on July 12, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputies, Medics from Williamsport, Deercreek Emergency Services (WADES) and fire personnel from New Holland responded to a call for a gunshot victim.
Their crews found Brooke E. Ingland, 28, of New Holland, with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Ingland was treated by WADES and transported via Med Flight to a Columbus hospital.
Not long after, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a separate call at the Sonoco Gas Station in Mt. Sterling in which the caller reported a man with a gunshot wound. That man was Shane Murphy, 28, of Columbus.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said the investigation by detectives uncovered that both Ingland and Murphy knew each other prior to the incidents and both injuries were the result from the same incident. Radcliff wanted the public to know that there is no shooter on the loose.
“We’re not looking for anyone in this, everyone involve in the indecent, we know who they are and we’ve interviewed all those people,” Radcliff stated. “Nobody’s out here running around shooting people.”
Radcliff said the investigation is ongoing, but if anyone has any information related to what might have caused the shooting, to contact the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 474-2176.