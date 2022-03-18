CIRCLEVILLE — A three-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries and shut down traffic on U.S. 23 Thursday morning.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, a 1997 Chevy truck was on Hagerty Road at the stop sign and attempted to turn left, southbound on U.S. Route 23.
In doing so, the driver of that vehicle, identified only as a woman from Frankfort, did not see an oncoming Ford Fusion and pulled out in front, causing the Fusion to strike the rear of the Chevy truck, driven by a man from Ashville.
As a result of that impact, the tire from the truck dislodged and traveled across the road striking a third vehicle, driven by a man from Chillicothe.
The driver of the Fusion was treated at the scene and the driver of the third car was uninjured. The driver and a passenger of the Chevy truck, also a woman from Frankfort, were both transported with minor injuries to OhioHealth Berger Hospital.
Sgt. Steven Harger said the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office had a vehicle in the area where a deputy was doing paperwork and witnessed the end of the crash. The road was shut down for about 30 to 45 minutes.
“We had someone there immediately and there was no actual call for it,” Harger said. “We got it cleaned up as quickly as we could and opened the road back up.”
Harger acknowledged the increased traffic at that intersection due to North Court Street’s closure.
“I think everyone knows that since North Court Street is closed, Hagerty Road is seeing a bunch more traffic and everyone’s using that as an alternate,” he said.
“There’s more traffic and it’s more prone to accidents right there.”