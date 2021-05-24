CIRCLEVILLE — North Court Street was closed briefly Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection with Northridge Road.
According to the Circleville Police Department, a white Cintas delivery truck was in the southbound left-hand turn lane of North Court Street, waiting to turn left onto Northridge Road when a red Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that was traveling north on North Court Street struck the vehicle causing heavy damage to both vehicles and rendering them both inoperable.
Each vehicle only had one occupant. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to Berger Hospital with minor injuries.
Circleville Police Department, Circleville Fire Department and Circleville EMS all responded to the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.