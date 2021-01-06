CIRCLEVILLE — A two-vehicle crash sent one woman to the hospital Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Pittsburgh Road. A semi truck, traveling north on U.S. 23 when a Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling southbound on U.S. 23, attempted to turn left on Pittsburgh Road when the two vehicles collided, sending the semi truck into the grass area between Pilot and U.S. 23. The Tahoe came to rest on the eastern side of the intersection.
The Tahoe was damaged to the passenger side rear quarter panel and to the rear of the vehicle. One of the wheels was stripped off the axle. The semi received damage to the passenger side front.
Due to the crash still being under investigation, the Sheriff’s Department hasn’t released the names of either driver. There were no other people in either vehicle.
The driver of the Tahoe was transported to OhioHealth Berger Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the semi did not report any injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. Pickaway Township Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.