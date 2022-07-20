U.S. 23 single vehicle crash leaves one dead, another in critical condition

ASHVILLE — One person has died following a fatal crash near the intersection of state Route 762 and U.S. Route 23 Tuesday night.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the single vehicle crash occurred about 9:14 p.m. A 2014 Black Chevrolet Equinox driven by James B. Daniels II, 33, of Columbus was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 23 when it went off the roadway into the median, which caused the vehicle to go airborne and roll over.
Upon arrival by Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputies, they found Daniels entrapped in the vehicle where he was late extricated by fire personnel. Christopher LD Bivens, 31, of Columbus, was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected during the crash.
Bivens was transported by Med Flight to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition. Daniels was transported by Med Flight to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
U.S. 23 was closed in full and in part until about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey thanked the units that responded to the scene, which included Harrison Township Fire Department who also provided EMS services, Scioto Township Fire Department who also provided EMS services, Med Flight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
“We would like to ask everyone to keep the victims and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” Hafey said.
This is the fourth fatal crash in 2022, there were 10 each in 2021 and 2020.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.