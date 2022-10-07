Kroger, Union Resume Contract Negotiations

Kroger and the union have agreed to a new contract this week. In September, union members rejected the latest three-year contract offer from management and voted to authorize a strike notice.

 Photo by Alicia Caple/Circleville Herald

COLUMBUS — United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 members ratified a new three-year contract agreement with Kroger on Thursday.

