COLUMBUS — United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 members ratified a new three-year contract agreement with Kroger on Thursday.
“Throughout the entirety of this contentious and uncertain bargaining period, Local 1059 members have continued to make their voices heard and advocated tirelessly for the best contract possible for Kroger employees across the central Ohio region,” said Randy Quickel, UFCW Local 1059 president, late Thursday. “This deal modernizes pay scales and guarantees wage increases to every member, while protecting benefits. The security of a union contract is vital for so many Local 1059 members and their families. Now that the members have voted to ratify, the contract will immediately go into effect. Local 1059 wishes to thank every member for their hard work and advocacy.”
The union represents 12,500 members in Ohio, including some in Athens County.
In late September, Local 1059 shared a second proposed contract with its members after negotiations failed earlier in the month.
Besides various pay raises, which can be viewed at https://krogercolumbuscba.com/2022/09/30/investing-in-you/ online, the contract offers a new three-step wage progression.
Clerks currently being paid $15 per hour and $17.10 per house and deli clerks making $15.50 per hour and $17.10 per hour will receive a $1 per hour wage increase the first Sunday after contract ratification. Annual contractual increases of $.50 per hour will take place on February 18, 2024, and $0.65 on Feb. 16, 2025.
“Our wage package is the largest wage investment ever provided to our Columbus associates,” Kroger said online.
The contract ratification is great news for everyone, including community partners and customers, said Amy McCormick, Kroger corporate affairs manager.
“Congratulations to our Kroger Columbus Local 1059 area associates who have ratified the modifications to the collective bargaining agreement,” she said in an email. “... We thank our associates for taking the time to vote and for all that they do to support our stores, communities, and each other. We also wish to thank the Kroger Columbus Division and UFCW Local 1059 bargaining committees for working diligently to create modifications to the contract that provide our associates with an excellent compensation package of wages and benefits.”
Company and the union have been odds since union members recently rejected the latest three-year contract offer from management and voted to authorize a strike notice in early September.
Nicole Bowman-Layton is a staff writer for the Athens Messenger.