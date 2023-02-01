UFO Spotted 75 Years Ago This Week

CIRCLEVILLE – It all began in the summer of 1948 when a local farmer named Bruce Stevenson spotted a UFO in Pickaway County.
When the Circleville Herald published a news article in 1952 describing Stevenson’s encounter with a flying saucer, a young man named Robert Hartinger wanted to know more.
“Aside from telling my family and a few friends down in Circleville, I haven’t mentioned it to anybody until now because I figured they just wouldn’t believe me,” Stevenson said in the article published in August of 1952. “It was something at the time I couldn’t hardly believe myself – I could hardly credit my own eyes. But now I’m willing to take an oath on all that I say, and I’ll never back down from that story.”
A few years later Hartinger would be witness to his own UFO sightings.
“After I observed two UFO sightings within a week of February of 1958, I knew UFOs really existed,” he said. “My second sighting of February 27, 1958 is important because it would explain some UFO sightings as being ‘projection images’ from a circular craft.”
Author of UFO: Disclosure Continues, Hartinger has been searching for the truth about alien visitors ever since hearing about that cold day 75 years ago on Feb. 1 – and based on his own experiences. He will be at Saturday’s Uptown Circleville’s Meet and Greet Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 to 3 p.m. at the Zwicker House with a copy of his book.
“I feel these sightings that Mr. Stevenson and I had are important because his sighting is backed up by a U.S. Air Force directive dated three days after his sighting of February 1, 1948 telling the Air Force members to watch and report any ‘flying disc’ sightings,” he said.
Stevenson has detailed Air Force reports that confirm his suspicions about what happened in 1952. He has talked to national leaders about these sightings and that of Roswell military base in New Mexico.
Rest assured, Roswell is not the only place UFOs have been sighted. In recent months, UFOs have been spotted in Pickaway County – same as it was back in the 1950s. Congress has discussed the issue in recent years and suggested what many people suspect – that we are not alone.
Hartinger aside from his personal experiences, he has the facts and research to know that UFOs exist and his book lays out that claim, lets the reader decide.
“I know they exist because I have observed them four times in my lifetime; have spoken to several important people about their existence; and I have done my research over the years. In fact I have done this since 1959 when I joined a national UFO organization,” he said.
Roundtown UFO Society meets the 2nd Thursday every month at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 134 in Circleville.