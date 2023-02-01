UFO Spotted 75 Years Ago This Week

Author Pete Hartinger has written a book, UFO Disclosure Continues — his 60 plus years searching for the truth.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

CIRCLEVILLE – It all began in the summer of 1948 when a local farmer named Bruce Stevenson spotted a UFO in Pickaway County.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments