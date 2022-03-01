ATHENS — Ukrainian Ohio University students took to Baker Center on Friday afternoon to raise awareness about the situation in their home country.
The students were tabling outside Baker Center in the hopes they will be able to encourage their fellow students and Athens residents to call their U.S. representatives and senators and ask them to back the “Shelter our Skies,” a Ukrainian initiative to inspire contributions of anti-air weapons as they battle the invading Russian force.
Les Yakymchuk, a Ukrainian visual and media studies student, 29, said he feels scared and useless watching his country be invaded by Russia. However, he said he hopes this initiative can help his countrymen in Ukraine.
“It’s always bombing and I’m really really afraid,” Yakymchuk said. “You can imagine — it’s like being somewhere and you can’t do anything because it’s 3,000 miles away. You can’t go fight in Kyiv because the sky is already closed.”
Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was authorizing an invasion of Ukraine. At least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, and 400 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, a United Nations agency reported Tuesday
“That’s the only thing we can do, is ask international partners to be partners because we really need friends,” Yakymchuk said.
Olena Zenchenko, 26, also a visual and media studies student at Ohio University, said the Ukrainian forces will be okay fighting the Russian forces on the ground, but they need help defending against rocket and air strikes.
On Tuesday, the Russians launched a deadly rocket assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with many Ukrainian organizations reporting that civilian areas were targeted, The New York Times reported.
“I mean, our military is working right now on the ground, but we are really weak in air; there’s not enough air protection defense” Zenchenko said.
“So what we want from every American is to go to their representatives and senators, congressmen and ask them to show support.”
Yakymchuk said Ukrainians were prepared to defend against an illegal invasion that he said was built on “lies.”
“This is our land, I live there,” Yakymchuk said. “This is my place, this is my forests, this is my rivers. I don’t want to leave it — I was born there and raised there.”
Yakymchuk, whose family lives in Kyiv, said on Friday that he has had contact with his relatives.
“My mom is in Kyiv and there is bombing there,” Yakymchuk said. “Time is not on our side because we are not alone.”
Zenchenko also said she had contact with her relatives, who also live in Kyiv.
“They’re at home, then they’re in shelter, then at home, then in shelter,” Zenchenko said.
Both said they viewed Putin as a dangerous threat to not only Ukraine, but other neighboring countries and the globe.
“You think he’s going to stop there? No!,” Yakymchuk said. “Romania, Latvia — what else — like Finland?”
Yakymchuk said if the fighting isn’t resolved soon, he will try to get to Poland to cross back into Ukraine to assist with the war effort. When asked if he would join the military, he said he would do whatever he needed to defend Ukraine.
“I’m going to go to Warsaw; I am going to leave Poland to help,” Yakymchuk said.
“I want to do something, you can’t just stand there and just pretend everything is fine. If it’s volunteering, it’s volunteering — if it’s military stuff, like what am I needed (for)?”
