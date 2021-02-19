CIRCLEVILLE — The United Way of Pickaway County has announced six finalists for the 2021 Community Impact Award.
This year’s nominees are Mike Wagner, Sharon Link, Suzie McMullen Ebenhack, Karla Exline, Cindy Wagner and Mark Denniston.
Those nominated live or volunteer in Pickaway County and represent one of the four United Way of Pickaway County impact pillars, which are education, safety net, income support or health.
Denniston is the director of outreach ministries at Circleville Community United Methodist Church. He’s also dedicated his time to connecting the homeless population to resources around the community.
Ebenhack is a community kitchen volunteer. She helps prepare healthy meals for those in need and brings items from her own farm stand market that she and her husband own and operate.
Exline is a member of Pickaway County Public Health and volunteers to assist PCPH with everything from COVID-19 contact tracing to immunization preparations.
Link organizes and gathers food for students and families in the Westfall School District and volunteers several nights a week at the Emergency Homeless Shelter of Circleville.
Cindy and Mike Wagner are co-directors of the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry, which has helped provide food to those in need during the pandemic. Cindy also volunteers at the recently-created Emergency Homeless Shelter in Circleville. Mike also volunteers to officiate youth sporting events.
“These amazing individuals have gone above and beyond in service to others over the past year (and for much longer than that) and we are incredibly indebted for their efforts and for our community for voting them through the first round of community surveying,” Jama Cobb, executive director at the United Way of Pickaway County, said.
The winner of the award has five scholarships they will present to Pickaway County Students in their name. Last year’s winner was Dale Thomas, now retired deputy with the Pickaway County Sherriff’s Office.
“The scholarship to be awarded is in the amount of $500 to each of the county schools as a part of our scholarship program, five total to be distributed in May of 2021,” Cobb said.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students just need to contact their guidance counselors for an application.
“This scholarship was established to encourage the pursuit of a post-secondary degree or certification by a Class of 2021 graduate in Pickaway County from Circleville High School, New Hope Christian Academy, Logan Elm High School, Teays Valley High School and Westfall High School,” Cobb said.
“Applicants must also be planning to pursue a degree in the United Way of Pickaway County’s locally-sourced impact areas of healthcare, education, safety net, such as community relations, social work or public administration or income support, such as finance and accounting.”
To vote on the winner, which is taking place now through March 1, visit https://forms.gle/BNELFkdf8cuQgv9S9.