CIRCLEVILLE — The United Way of Pickaway County has named its finalists for the 2019 Community Impact Award.
Alice Harker a volunteer with the Community Kitchen; Officer David McIntyre of the Circleville Police Department; Jan Shannon executive director of the Pickaway County Community Foundation; Pickaway County Sheriff Deputy Dale Thomas; and David Williams, a volunteer with Heartland Hospice, were all selected following nominations from the community.
Jama Cobb, volunteer executive director, thanked the community for identifying the five finalists. The community will now vote for one of the five finalists who will be named at the 2019 United Way We Serve Gala at the Pavilion at Orchard View of Stoutsville on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. The winner chosen at the Gala then will have six $500 scholarships presented in their name over the course of the 2019-2020 school year.
“All five candidates exemplify our ‘Live United Mission’ and proudly serve our Pickaway County community with only the goal of improving the lives of others in mind,” Cobb said. “In meeting with these finalists in recent weeks, their passion and selfless acts of kindness touched our board and I to our core. We would like to congratulate all of these amazing human beings for all they have done and continue to do to make our community a better place.”
Harker decided to support the Circleville Presbyterian Church Community Kitchen after working for a teacher for three decades.
In her interview with United Way, Harker said it was all about good conversation, full stomachs and giving back.
“I grew up in a family where I saw my parents doing those kinds of [volunteer] activities and it just seemed like the natural thing to do,” Harker commented. “To be involved in your community and to find something that you have a passion for and find an outlet for that. I realized that being in education you have maybe more contacts with a lot of different things and you see needs in the community or through church. My main focus right now is the community kitchen and the work there. They are almost like a second family.”
Officer McIntyre is in his 14th year in law enforcement, six with the Circleville Police Department and is currently in his fourth year as the school resource officer at Circleville City Schools. He also helped develop Foundations4Youth, the youth drop-in center in Circleville. He told the Untied Way that youth outreach and public safety are part of his DNA.
“Children are our future,” he told the United Way. “I know that phrase is overused but if we can’t show them a better way, who is going to? Being from this area it is hard to imagine living, working and raising my children elsewhere. When an individual or family is in need, our local community is able to come together to assist them. I’ve seen it happen on many occasions.”
Jan Shannon is in her third year with the Pickaway County Community Foundation following 30 years with the Public Employee Retirement System, State Teachers Retirement System and Job and Family Services. She’s also been heavily involved in agriculture and education and serves as the president of the Pickaway County Farm Bureau. She told the United Way that she wanted to come back and serve the community, which led her to her roles at the Community Foundation and the Farm Bureau.
“I was at a point in time in my career where I wanted to serve the community and give back,” she said. “Through social services you know there is a need out there and you know how big the need is and through your job you can give back but when you can turn that job into a passion and give back through your passion it is a whole different mindset.”
Thomas is now in his 23rd year with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department D.A.R.E. program and has now been making connections with a second generation of students. It’s those connections, Thomas told the United Way, he tries to make.
“What I like to do now is drive around the communities and go to the parks and if kids are out and playing, I will get out and throw the football or shoot some hoops,” he said. “Now that I have K-9 Deputy Mike Blue with me that is an easy attention getter. Then as we wrap up I will work the drug prevention into what we are doing.”
Williams is in his fourth year volunteering in hospice and is formerly a nurse and 25-year employee of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in the emergency room. He told the United Way that Hospice helped him after his best friend passed away in 2016 from Agent Orange and he feels called to help families who have loved ones in hospice.
“I have a strong religious base and I have done it for so long either in the E.R. setting or when I retired now in the hospice setting that I am use to it. A lot of people are afraid of transitioning from one life to the next but I am not. So I try to bring that positivity. The thing is, a lot of people think hospice means someone is going to die immediately. It does not mean that at all. I have one client who has been in hospice for four years. I think volunteers no matter what they do, they have a certain calling and this happens to be mine,” Williams stated.
Visit https://forms.gle/PLQ4skgxJz5QJppC8 to vote for a finalist and submit a comment to the nominee that will be shared ahead of the Gala. Voting ends on Oct. 15. Full bios on each nominee are available on the United Way of Pickaway County’s website at Pickuw.org.