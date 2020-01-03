CIRCLEVILLE — The United Way of Pickaway County has announced its 2020 funding awards, totaling $118,150 as a result of their 2019 fundraising efforts. In total, 16 programs and initiatives will be funded.
“The 16 programs and initiatives align with the organization’s locally sourced community impact areas of health, safety net, income preservation, and education,” Jama Cobb, executive director said.
“It truly is what motivates and drives our board to be able to give funding to organizations that impact so many people. We hope it was more and we plan to reach out into the community for support,” Cobb added.
Cobb said her favorite thing about the United Way is how they can help people in so many different ways.
“My favorite part about United Way is that it’s not just funding for one agency but that one person can be impacted by all the programs we support and that’s what is so unique about United Way,” she said.
The programs receiving funding include: Waitlist Services, Community-based mentoring, School-based mentoring (Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Ohio); Y Club: Before and Afterschool Care, Summer Fun Club, and Preschool (Pickaway County Family YMCA); traditional Scouting (Boy Scouts of America — Simon Kenton Council); Domestic Violence Assistance, Transitional Housing (Haven House); Education and Training, Homelessness Prevention, Free Tax Clinic, Wheels to Work (PICCA); Alzheimer’s Respite and Home-Delivered Meals (Pickaway Senior Center); Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry.
“Connecting Pickaway County’s great people to further resources and supports is why we are here,” Nathan Anderson, board chair, said. “Whether it be our local businesses, nonprofits, or community, our board has worked tirelessly to partner with some great people over the past year to assist these impactful programs in their efforts to make Pickaway County a better place for residents. Providing opportunity and equal access to life’s necessities for area residents through this funding has always been at the core of the United Way of Pickaway County and its work within the community.”
The $118,150 funding allocation in 2020 marked the second consecutive year United Way of Pickaway County has eclipsed the $118,000 funding threshold for programs and initiatives.
Cobb challenged Pickaway County residents to imagine with United Way.
“[The word] imagine is going to be a very important part of our vision moving forward,” she said. “What we want this community to do is to imagine what it could look like to help stand in the gaps and support those that need resources.”