CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County residents will have a free tax clinic this year after all.
In the wake of Pickaway County Community Action’s decision to not host their free tax clinic this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Pickaway County has organized a similar service.
“It was a must for us to continue to provide this opportunity to families and individuals with low and moderate incomes in Pickaway County. Many of the tax credits help fill the void between what working families earn and what they need to avoid the financial cliff,” United Way of Pickaway County Board President Nathan Anderson said. “These tax credits can combine to provide a refund to low-income households, becoming their largest paycheck of the year, accounting for up to 45 percent of their annual income.”
Anderson said in addition to the tax credits, saving on preparation fees is important too.
“These families save up to $200 in tax preparation fees, which allows them to use those funds on day-to-day expenses,” Anderson said. “It is also a win for our local economy. Those refunds, more than likely, get put right back into our local businesses.”
The clinic, which is being called “Tax Time Clinic,” is open to residents with a household income of $57,000 or less per year. It’s hosted at the Pickaway County Library by drop-off and pickup appointment only.
“Regrettably, no walk-in or unscheduled appointments will be permitted so that all parties can socially distance and follow COVID-19 protocols,” Jama Cobb, United Way of Pickaway County Executive Director, said.
Starting this week, eligible residents can call the library to schedule the first of their two appointments. The clinic will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Once a resident’s intake appointment for required documentation is scheduled, their pick-up appointment will be the same time and day of the week for the following week,” Cobb said.
Residents can call the library to schedule an appointment at 740-477-1644 extension 244.
“Once scheduled, residents will provide their tax documents, household social security cards and picture ID’s during this appointment,” Cobb said. “The documents will be uploaded and returned to the resident the same day. Those documents are then uploaded into the secure tax system for the remote preparers to access.
From there, the site coordinator will review each completed return and, once again, residents will have a standing appointment one week from the date and time they were scheduled for their intake appointment. Finally, each resident will meet with the site coordinator while adhering to social distancing guidelines to go over the return and assist them with the filing process.”
Cobb thanked PICCA for their efforts over the years in providing the free clinic previously, which received funding from United Way of Pickaway County to administer the program.
“Without the Pickaway County Library, director David Fausnaugh and his staff, we would not be able to provide this to the community,” Cobb said. “We want to thank them for the use of space at the library for their work in helping to arrange the appointments.”
There is still time to volunteer to help prepare taxes, Cobb said. County residents interested in volunteering their time can do so by visiting https://pickuw.galaxydigital.com/, or by emailing uwpickaway@gmail.com.