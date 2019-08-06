CIRCLEVILLE — The United Way of Pickaway County is accepting applications for 2020 funding through its Partner Program.
Applications will remain open now through Sept. 15 for community 501©3 organizations that align with the organizations areas of impact.
“Aligned with our four pillar impact areas of Health, Safety Net, Education, and Income, funding applications with the United Way offer a means to support outstanding programs through empowering them with the tools and resources they need to continue to positively impact the lives of Pickaway County residents,” Jama Cobb, interim director of the United Way of Pickaway County, said. “We encouraged any Pickaway County based 501©3 organization that meet at least one of those areas to apply.”
Cobb said any 501©3 organization that has filed for at least two years is eligible for applying. The organization offers a training session to aid in the grant application. Those sessions are being offered at Ohio Christian University in the Maxwell Library Computer Lab on Aug. 15 and Aug. 19 at 4 p.m.
“Attendance at one of these meetings, while not required, is highly encouraged for any prospective applicant for 2019 funding,” Cobb said. “Training will help familiarize the grant writer with the online format.”
Cobb said the exact funding amount for the grants won’t be determined until the fall.
“We anticipate between $100,000 and $120,000 will be distributed to those selected to apply,” she said.
To apply organizations must complete three Google surveys, which can be done by visiting the United Way of Pickaway County website at https://www.pickuw.org/2020-funding-applications. Interested organizations can also sign up through that link for one of the two training sessions.
According to Collin Hedges, United Way of Pickaway County trustee, the programs United Way has provided funding to in the past include; The Pickaway Senior Center’s Alzheimers Respite Care and Meals on Wheels programs, the Haven House domestic violence assistance center, the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry, PICCA Head Start and Early Head Start preschool programs, Wheels to Work, and the PICCA Free Tax Clinic initiative, South Central Ohio Big Brothers Big Sisters, Simon Kenton Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the YMCA Summer Fun Club and YMCA Preschool.
In addition to the 2020 community grants, United Way of Pickaway County will also be supporting other organizations through separate initiative funds.
“Every year the United Way of Pickaway County sets aside Community initiative funds that are separate from the year Partner Program grants,” she said. “We encourage new 501©3 organizations to apply for those.”
Cobb also asked the community for help with Community Care Day this year.
”We are looking for community projects to complete on Oct. 9th, 2019 in collaboration with Dupont and Ohio Christian University,” she said. “Visit our website for more information and to sign up.”