WILLIAMSPORT — Logan Elm and Westfall high schools are rivals on the field, dating back to the formation of each Pickaway County school district in the 1960s, but on Saturday that rivalry gave way to a more important cause as the two schools took part in the annual Tackling Cancer game.
The game, sponsored this season by the Pickaway County Community Foundation, brings awareness to cancer and supports community members who are or have fought the terrible disease.
As is tradition, the two teams competing take the field together before the game in a sign of unity against cancer, with both teams wearing special Tackling Cancer jerseys that are adorned with the name of a family member or friend on the back of the jersey who are or have battled the disease. The two marching bands also take the field together to perform the national anthem.
Westfall won this year’s contest, 38-20. For a complete game story turn to sports, page A9.