Thursday, April 28

Boy’s Tennis:

Teays Valley vs Circleville, 4:15 p.m.

Logan Elm Vs. Hamilton Township, 4:30 p.m.

Softball:

Teays Valley at Circleville 5:15 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Baseball:

Teays Valley vs. Hamilton Township, 5:15 p.m.

Circleville vs. Liberty Union, 5:15 p.m.

Logan Elm vs. Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom Carroll, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis:

New Hope at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball:

Teays Valley at Hamilton Township, 5:15 p.m.

Circleville vs. Liberty Union, 5:15 p.m.

Logan Elm vs. Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreak at Bloom Carroll, 5:15 p.m.

Westfall at Southeastern, 5:15 p.m.

Track:

Logan Elm, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Circleville at McCain Invitational 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Baseball:

Teays Valley vs. Thomas Worthington, 11 a.m.

Track:

Teays Valley at Thomas Worthington, with Bellfontaine, Central Crossing, Marysville and Scioto, 9 a.m.

Softball:

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Crooksville, 11 a.m. (double header)

Monday, May 2

Baseball:

Circleville vs Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Logan Elm vs Bloom Carroll, 5:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.

Westfall vs Unioto, 5:15 p.m.

Softball

Teays Valley vs Circleville, 5:15

Logan Elm vs Bloom Carroll, 5:15

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Fair Un, 5:15

Westfall vs Unioto, 5:15 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

Circleville vs Logan, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley vs Chillicothe, 4:15 p.m.

Track

Circleville vs Columbusbus School for Girls Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Baseball

Teays Valley vs Pickerington Central, 5 p.m.

Logan Elm vs Washington Court House, 5 p.m.

Westfall vs Briggs, 5:15 p.m.

Track

TV vs Canal Winchester and Pickerington North, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Baseball

Circleville vs Ham Twp, 5:15 p.m.

Teays Valley vs Liberty Union, 5:15 p.m.

Logan Elm v Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.

Westfall v Zane Trace, 5:15 p.m.

Softball

Circleville vs Hamilton Township, 5:15 p.m.

Teays Valley vs Liberty Union, 5:15 p.m.

Logan Elm vs Amanda Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

Baseball

Circleville vs Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m. (rescheduled from April 7)

Softball

Circleville vs Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m. (rescheduled from April 7)

Westfall vs Wellson 5:15 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Baseball

Circleville vs Chillicothe, 5:15 p.m.

Teays Valley vs Hamilton Township, 5:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Columbus Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Teays Valley vs Bishop Watterson, 5:15 p.m.

Westfall vs Adena, 5:15 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

Circleville vs Chillicothe, 4:30 p.m.

Track

Circleville Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

