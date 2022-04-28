Thursday, April 28
Boy’s Tennis:
Teays Valley vs Circleville, 4:15 p.m.
Logan Elm Vs. Hamilton Township, 4:30 p.m.
Softball:
Teays Valley at Circleville 5:15 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Baseball:
Teays Valley vs. Hamilton Township, 5:15 p.m.
Circleville vs. Liberty Union, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Elm vs. Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom Carroll, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis:
New Hope at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Softball:
Teays Valley at Hamilton Township, 5:15 p.m.
Circleville vs. Liberty Union, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Elm vs. Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreak at Bloom Carroll, 5:15 p.m.
Westfall at Southeastern, 5:15 p.m.
Track:
Logan Elm, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Circleville at McCain Invitational 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Baseball:
Teays Valley vs. Thomas Worthington, 11 a.m.
Track:
Teays Valley at Thomas Worthington, with Bellfontaine, Central Crossing, Marysville and Scioto, 9 a.m.
Softball:
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Crooksville, 11 a.m. (double header)
Monday, May 2
Baseball:
Circleville vs Teays Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Elm vs Bloom Carroll, 5:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Fairfield Union, 5:15 p.m.
Westfall vs Unioto, 5:15 p.m.
Softball
Teays Valley vs Circleville, 5:15
Logan Elm vs Bloom Carroll, 5:15
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Fair Un, 5:15
Westfall vs Unioto, 5:15 p.m.
Boys’ Tennis
Circleville vs Logan, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley vs Chillicothe, 4:15 p.m.
Track
Circleville vs Columbusbus School for Girls Meet, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Baseball
Teays Valley vs Pickerington Central, 5 p.m.
Logan Elm vs Washington Court House, 5 p.m.
Westfall vs Briggs, 5:15 p.m.
Track
TV vs Canal Winchester and Pickerington North, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Baseball
Circleville vs Ham Twp, 5:15 p.m.
Teays Valley vs Liberty Union, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Elm v Amanda-Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.
Westfall v Zane Trace, 5:15 p.m.
Softball
Circleville vs Hamilton Township, 5:15 p.m.
Teays Valley vs Liberty Union, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Elm vs Amanda Clearcreek, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Baseball
Circleville vs Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m. (rescheduled from April 7)
Softball
Circleville vs Logan Elm, 5:15 p.m. (rescheduled from April 7)
Westfall vs Wellson 5:15 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Baseball
Circleville vs Chillicothe, 5:15 p.m.
Teays Valley vs Hamilton Township, 5:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Columbus Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Teays Valley vs Bishop Watterson, 5:15 p.m.
Westfall vs Adena, 5:15 p.m.
Boys’ Tennis
Circleville vs Chillicothe, 4:30 p.m.
Track
Circleville Invitational, 4:30 p.m.