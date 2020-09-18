CIRCLEVILLE — The following is a report from Sheri Theis, committee chair of the Long Range and Strategic Planning Committee of Circleville City Council on the most recent meeting on Sept. 8.
The Long Range and Strategic Planning Committee of City Council held a discussion and review of Circleville’s Comprehensive Plan. The plan was developed by Edsall & Associates, professional planning consultants, and was completed in 1998. The Comprehensive Plan is the City’s policy and decision-making guide for future development and capital improvements.
In order to maximize input from citizens, business and property owners, the Planning consultants utilized interviews, public meetings, surveys of high school students and surveys sent out to over 900 randomly selected citizens. According to Sheri Theis, Chairman, many of the goals listed in the 1998 Comprehensive Plan are still priorities today, including downtown beautification, construction of affordable housing, and providing more employment opportunities. Some goals have been met, most notably building new school facilities and developing elder care housing and assisted living.
Pictures throughout the Comprehensive Plan illustrate the changes in Circleville over the last 22 years. Industrial based employers have been lost, including General Electric, Jefferson Smurfit Corporation, Thompson Consumer Electronics, and Purina Mills. The Pickaway County Library is no longer housed in Memorial Hall, and the new modern library offers much more space as well as computers for public internet access. The most recent major renovation happened at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds, including the construction of Heritage Hall, new barns, show arena and an amphitheater.
Parks and greenways are an important component of city planning. Although the swimming pool is no longer a part of Ted Lewis Park, Circleville has met one goal of the Comprehensive Plan in the development of the Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. This wonderful new park, in combination with the additional 20 acres recently purchased for the expansion of Barthelmas Park, have brought Circleville in line with National Recreation and Parks Standards recommendation for acres of open space per population, Michelle Blanton noted.
The Comprehensive Plan includes recommendations for sanitary sewer, water and storm water utilities, residential and commercial development, historic preservation, as well as a proposed city thoroughfare plan. Development of possible bike lanes were also discussed.
Circleville has retained its small-town flavor while the community has established goals to take a proactive approach to economic development. The City and the County work together with Pickaway Progress Partnership to entice companies to invest locally.
The challenge for the administration and City Council is to provide a balance of development to preserve the history and heritage of the community, enhance and protect its citizen’s quality of life and become economically self-sustaining. Planning is key to achieving such goals. Therefore, it is recommended that the Comprehensive Plan, Subdivision Regulations and Zoning Ordinances be reviewed and updated every five years.