ORIENT — As the state agencies, local offices and businesses are allowed to reopen, confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) are still being reported in Ohio’s prisons. With more numbers and data being reported by the state, another staff member also lost their fight against the illness.
In Pickaway County, two facilities under the Ohio Department of Corrections have been taking up a portion of the confirmed cases in the area. The Pickaway Correctional Institution and the Correctional Reception Center are now reporting inmates who have recovered from the illness.
According to the state’s website, coronavirus.ohio.gov, confirmed cases and other points of data were updated on May 31.
In the Pickaway Correctional Institution, a total of 1,585 inmates have been identified as recoveries from COVID-19, according to the state department of corrections and rehabilitation. Also, the facility in Orient also is reporting to have 91 inmates in quarantine.
Approximately 13 inmates at the Pickaway Correctional Institution are being placed in isolation after being confirmed to have COVID-19. When conducting isolation techniques, staff must separate the symptomatic from the healthy.
In total, the Pickaway Correctional Institution has reported that approximately 35 inmates have died due to COVID-19 with another two inmates being listed as probable deaths due to COVID-19.
At the Correctional Reception Center, also in Orient, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported that 71 inmates have recovered from the illness. A total of 1,792 inmates have been placed in quarantine as of May 31. There are 23 inmates being placed in isolation after being confirmed to have COVID-19.
There has only been one confirmed inmate death reported at the Correctional Reception Center.
Overall, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has reported that it has tested 9,927 inmates with another 271 tests pending as of May 31. Of those tested, approximately 4,755 have come back positive and 4,901 have come back negative.
Looking at correctional staff members, some have been confirmed to have the illness. Some cases involving staff members have turned fatal as the state battles COVID-19.
At the Correctional Reception Center, a total of 21 staff members have tested positive for the illness. Data also shows that 14 staff members have recovered from COVID-19 at the facility in Orient.
At the Pickaway Correctional Institution, approximately 109 individuals on staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, 92 individuals have recovered from the illness and one has passed away due to COVID-19.
So far, a total of four ODRC staff members have passed away from COVID-19. The most recent death involved Correction Office Dewane (Pete) Gannon of the Correctional reception Center.
According to an ODRC spokesperson, Officer Gannon was hired by the state’s department on July 19, 2010.