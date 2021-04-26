SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — If you don’t live in or near South Bloomfield, you might not have noticed the transformation Marvin Webster Memorial Park has taken in the last several years.
South Bloomfield Mayor Matt Pettibone shared some of the major changes that have taken place at the park and how they came to be.
Some of those upgrades include a new playground, a sand volleyball court, new lighting and concession stand booth, re-doing the parking lot, moving the village operations and more.
Pettibone said that they’ve upgraded one thing at a time through resident feedback and a desire to improve.
“Once we installed the walking path, that started drawing a lot of people to come over and walk, which led to the lighting project,” he said.
“One of the things residents were giving us feedback on was during summer and the heat of the day, it’s hard to utilize the park when it’s 100 degrees and 80 percent humidity. We installed the lights so people can walk when it’s cooler outside and they can utilize that space more. That was a big win for the village. We get folks over there all the time now.”
More recently, upgrades to the basketball court are underway.
“One of the projects our residents asked us to do was to install a full basketball court and we started researching what funds were available and used the green space fees from the new development,” he said.
“We were able to upgrade from blacktop to concrete and the surface is a high-tech polymer that has the village seal at center court. It’s getting a lot of good feedback. It’s going to see a lot of use. We had a few village residents that are really passionate about it.”
Another such project is when they moved the town hall to the park after being in a building on Union Street.
“We upgrade our town hall to give our residents and employees a proud place to visit and work and when you pull in to the parking lot, you get a sense of pride and we didn’t have that at the old buildings,” he said.
Pettibone said that move came about due to growth in the village. The walking path was funded through the sale of some land owned by the village, the playground equipment was funded in part by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant.
“The Hutchinson Place Apartments workers needed a place to house their employees while they were doing construction, so they purchased the old municipal building from us and are using that to house their employees so they don’t have to pay for hotels,” he said. “We took those proceeds and built the new building.”
Pettibone said they’ve also used village employees to help offset costs.
“We’ve done about 90 percent of the work with village employees,” he said. “Like the new town hall, the woodwork that’s in it was done by employees. All the staining and painting, fixtures and lighting were all done in-house, which saved the village a lot of money. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without that. There’s a lot of sweat equity into the improvements.”
Pettibone said they’ve tried to do things to beautify the village.
“We want to let people know that we’re here and that we’re open for business,” he said. “We recently just installed the new shelter house and it’s been available for booking since March 15. We didn’t have a gathering space in the village or in this part of the county before. It’s got capacity for 100, once CDC guidelines let up a bit.”
Pettibone said it’s been a lot of hard work to get the village to where it is now.
“I remember when I started out as mayor, we had at one time $400 in the park fund,” he said. “I was trying to figure out how to afford gasoline to mow the grass at the park and right now were, in the $200,000 range as far as park funds available.”
Pettibone said they’re not done working either.
“We’ve got upcoming park committee meetings for a splash pad project installed for the younger kids in the summer time,” he said. “Upgrading the tennis courts is also on the list.”