CIRCLEVILLE — In an effort to get increased buy-in from the community for its mission to revitalize Circleville’s Historic Downtown, Uptown Circleville met with local business and building owners last week.
Members of Uptown Circleville introduced themselves and the committees, sharing what they do and some of the objectives the group has completed since being formed approximately two years ago.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy opened the meeting and discussed what he thought it would mean for Circleville to have the full Main Street program and what it means.
“I would like for you, as business owners, to really take time and embrace this Uptown Circleville project and hopefully it’ll morph into a Main Street program,” McIlroy said. “We have one of the better Downtown areas in Central Ohio. Communities would kill for what we have. I think if we start communicating better this is a place more people will want to come to and shop.”
Tom Spring, president of Uptown Circleville, shared information on the organization, including the group’s history and mission.
“We want to be a catalyst that will assist residents, property and business owners in making the Historic Downtown District a place that’s truly special and a town that’s moving up rather than of down,” Spring commented. “Our mission is to establish Circleville as a vibrant place to shop, live, work, play and invest.”
Spring highlighted some of the programs the organization has created, including Downtown cleanups, the plant planter program and several events and fundraisers. He asked for those present not involved in the program to join and make an impact beyond just through a donation or membership.
“This is an organization where we insist on turnover in our membership, leadership and committees to keep the ideas fresh and vibrant,” he added. “Nobody has a lock on a position. We could all volunteer for many different roles.”
Richard Rhodes, chair of the Economic Vitality Committee, said they’re working to hire an executive director as part of the Main Street program.
“They’ll keep it tied together and keep it consistent instead of it being on a volunteer basis year in and year out,” Rhodes remarked. “Some towns smaller than ours have executive directors already and it’s working for them. You can feel it when you go down the streets.”
After the meeting, leadership said they were pleased with how things went.
Rhodes said he felt great coming out of the meeting.
“The people I talked to had great suggestions and wanted the city to go in the right direction,” Rhodes added. “There’s been no commitment for anyone’s help yet but the seed was planted and I think that was our goal.”
Rhodes has seen the pride in Downtown grow in the last couple of years and in turn seen owners like at Gibby’s, Mason’s Furniture and Hurst Pack Heating and Cooling, among others, make improvements to their buildings.
“We’re starting to see a level of pride with people working on their businesses in the background,” he continued. “We just need the community to know what we’re doing and want to help. It seems to me like the pride is coming back to the Downtown area and I feel it.”