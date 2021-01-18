CIRCLEVILLE — In a letter to Circleville City Council, Uptown Circleville is calling for thoughtful housing development, as the trend to move toward smaller communities like Circleville increases.
Richard Rhoades, president of Uptown Circleville, wrote that they were looking for support for their efforts to increase housing opportunities in Circleville.
“As many of you know, people are leaving the large cities and looking for the look and feel of a community, like Circleville,” he wrote. “We must not miss this opportunity for controlled growth. We must work with all residents of Circleville to make our growth what we want it to be.”
Rhoades wrote that the housing should be diverse so it attracts people from different industries.
“Our housing growth should include single family homes, upscale apartments and upscale uptown living, housing that encourages our children to stay or return to Circleville, housing that will entice employees of our many industries, doctors and engineers to locate to our city,” he said. “Population growth will also help our uptown, current businesses to thrive while new business and investors jump on our growth wagon.”
Rhoades called for the identification of growth areas as part of the plan.
“We should first identify growth areas and draw on a map where those areas are located, with plans for appropriate infrastructure improvements, economic programs and strategies that address concerns and vision,” he wrote. “There may be parts of our city that should not grow, thereby serving other valuable community purposes as part of a larger plan.”
Ryan Scribner, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) Economic Development Director, said housing is something they’ve been discussing for some people.
“The whole idea around housing development is something we’ve been talking about in the P3 board setting and our office at the end of last year and this year,” he said. “It’s an important topic and frankly, there’s a lot of different opinions depending on the lens you’re looking through. I’ve talked with Uptown Circleville and I agree with them that to really grow local small business and retail, food service and amenities, we need to grow the market and need more people in the area.
Scribner said that growth could cause challenges in different sectors, including the schools and local government.
“What does a spike of growth look like and how does it affect them are the capacity issues, will funding resources keep up with growth,” he said. “There are different answers. It’s complicated, but something they have to think about.”
Scribner said he’s working on planning some group work sessions to address the topic since those in business, education and local government can operate in silos.
“I’m glad that Uptown Circleville has reached out and I encourage this type of dialogue because we need more of it,” Scribner said. “Decisions that we make now will affect our community well into the future. We want to make sure that we understand each other as we discuss this.”
On another front, Scribner said county development has left an opening for employment.
“We’ve had so much growth there are more jobs than people to fill,” he said. “We want to be thoughtful and encouraging to having new housing opportunities to house that type of growth. It’s something we’ve been giving a lot of thought to.”
The letter will be read into the minutes at Circleville City Council meeting Tuesday night.