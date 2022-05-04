CIRCLEVILLE — Uptown Circleville has made two requests of the City of Circleville to improve the downtown.
Richard Gerhardt and Richard Rhodes, both members of the Uptown Circleville Board, made two separate presentations in Circleville City Council Committee of the Whole Tuesday night.
Gerhardt first presented a proposal to include a scenic location of a bench, changes to the curbs on South Court Street near Main Street and the proposal to reestablish a town clock.
“We ask for council to join us in a partnership in a great improvement in the uptown area,” Gerhardt said. “This is the follow up to our meeting last fall when we presented ideas for revitalization of Court and Main Street. The plans today are both scaled down and at the same time enhanced from what we discussed with you last fall.”
Gerhardt went on to explain that the plan he presents calls for increasing sidewalk space from the curb to the first parking spot on South Court Street, creating a sculpture bench and laying down some of the original Nelsonville bricks in the sidewalk to create an outline of 1810, which is on the brick layer that was the original street before it was covered with asphalt.
“The revitalization will create a real synergy with the two existing downtown murals, Pumpkin Show Park and the walkway to Pumpkin Show Park with the soon to be closing of Circle Alley next to Sharff’s,” Gerhardt said.
Gerhardt went on to explain that Uptown Circleville has already received much of the funding for the project and was asking for the city to donate the street, utility and construction work of the project in lieu of direct contribution of funds.
“It is a win-win for many reasons,” Gerhardt said of the project. “It will give all of us a community pride and spirit because it will look nice and also remind us of our historical roots going back to 1810, a nice place to work, live and play. It enhances the environment and appearance of the downtown area and will help merchants market and attract customers.
“It will make our downtown more attractive for activities and for other events, complimenting Pumpkin Show Park and the murals downtown — creating a fun place for [Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area] activities, the 3 on 3 basketball tournament, sidewalk ales, the Santa Party, car shows, farmers markets and so many other activities old and new.”
Following Gerhardt’s presentation, the committee voted to forward the measure on to the service committee where they can begin the next steps of the process including drafting some more concrete engineering plans and look into what it would fully take to make a reality.
Rhodes addressed council and asked for $30,000 a year funding in perpetuity for an Uptown Circleville Director, which would make Circleville a full participant in Hertigage Ohio’s Main Street Program.
According to the Heritage Ohio’s website on the program, the Ohio Main Street Program, administered by Heritage Ohio, works with communities across the state to revitalize their historic or traditional commercial areas.
The Main Street program is designed to improve all aspects of the downtown or central business district, producing both tangible and intangible benefits. Improving economic management, strengthening public participation, honoring historic preservation and beautification, and making downtown a fun place to visit are critical to recruiting new businesses and residents.
Rhodes said they want to hire the full time person, at about $65,000 to $75,000 a year plus benefits, to help work with downtown business and property owners to address concerns and needs. They would fund the remainder of the salary and benefits through their events and hopefully through potential grant opportunities.
Rhodes spoke about the two phases of the Main Street program in Circleville, as Circleville has been in affiliate status following a study done of the downtown area several years ago. The group has worked to revitalize downtown such as the planters, events and other things to attract attention which is all part of phase one of the initiative.
“Now we’re into phase two, which is going to require an executive director because a ragtag group of us get worn out on these projects and we don’t have the time to spend 40 hours a week canvasing the streets, chatting with business owners, communicating with the chamber, the visitors bureau and everyone that’s trying to row the boat that’s out on the lake,” he said.
Rhodes provided a sample job description, mission statement and more information to the committee before “going over the highlights.”
“This position is going to be a work from home position because this person needs to be out on the streets not sitting behind a desk,” he said. “It’s a boots on the ground kind of person. We decided as a board that we’ll also have no membership dues so nobody is left out. Basically all business owners, building owners and everyone in the Uptown District will have our full attention.”
Rhodes then said that led him to his request that he made.
“We have the 3 on 3 tournament, parking down at perfection one…basically we’re sitting at $20,000 in our general fund and we’ll have about $30,000 to $35,000 expected revenue from our projects this year we’re doing and we’ll probably find something else to do as well,” he said. “But we’re going to need someone who is $65,000 to $75,000 with benefits.”
Rhodes said the ask was on a yearly basis and that this person would do something that’s not the city’s job.
“It’s not the city’s job to do enhancements for business, it’s the city’s job to structure downtown with policies that make things happen,” he said. “It’s the community who needs to take care of the rest. If you were going to take a project on like we want to do it’ll take you two to three full time people and that’s not what you need to be doing.”
Rhodes said the person would be a “congruent piece” among the city, Downtown Business Alliance, The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, The Visitors Bureau and more to help keep everyone “rowing in the same direction.”
“This person being in the stores and meeting with the building owners on a daily basis they’re going to find the small problems that come up and take action,” he said. “For example when we were doing the DORA, [Nathan Wilson, Visitors Bureau executive director] we learned a concern this person could fix. Right outside Two Old Broads and a Geezer there use to be a loading zone instead of a parking place. They have large things they push out and need a space to load and [the owner] was complaining about it. The director will have the resources to talk to the people they need to and resolve these small problems for businesses along the way.”
Rhodes acknowledged that they haven’t asked for any funding in the last five years because they don’t have the traction but now that they’ve got it they felt it was time to make the request.
“We’ve got the members, the wherewithal and we’re moving forward at a fast pace,” he said. “As far as buildings downtown we’ve had five renovated inside, rents are going up that are renting them out that aren’t owner occupied, there were three or four buildings painted in the last two years. What we’re doing is taking hold, taking effect and we’d like to have a full time director to just herd the cats.”
Council asked a few questions about the measure, including whether the position could be combined with other similar positions such as the Chamber of Commerce Director or the Visitor’s Bureau Director, something Rhodes said was not likely long term due to the nature of the job being a full 40 hour a week job.
Following Rhodes comments council voted to forward the request to the City Council’s Finance Committee who wlll determine if there is funding in the budget and how the request might be filled in full or in part.