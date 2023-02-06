During Saturday’s Meet and Greet in downtown Circleville, Tony Moody spoke to visitors about their plans for the space and how they want to hold community gatherings, concerts, weddings and more in the renovated building located at 115 E. Main Street in Circleville.
From left are Paul Westenheffer, Tony and Crystal Moody and Ashley Tait following the community meet and greet event on Saturday.
Photo by Steven Collins/Circleville Herald
Dale Herron, president of ArtsaRound, speaking during the Meet and Greet last Saturday sponsored by Uptown Circleville.
CIRCLEVILLE — Members of several local organizations shared updates on what they’re working on, including upcoming events as part of a Meet and Greet Event with the community.
Sponsored by Uptown Circleville, the event had representatives from the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, Zwicker House, Pickaway County Community Foundation, Circleville Eagles, ArtsaRound, Blessings in a Backpack, and Tootles Pumpkin Inn.
Many of the organizations also shared plans upcoming events like a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny and Blessings in a Backpack who is having a fundraiser on April 28.
Jeff Rawlins, Uptown Circleville board president, said he felt like the event was exactly what they wanted.
“The more opportunity we provide for the community to get together, residents, businesses, individuals, it doesn’t matter, I think we all benefit and the city begins to change,” he said. “The energy becomes contagious. It’s fun, it’s cool and things happen and people want to be part of that. Thinks like this will build momentum and to hear the common vision we all have, you start to see things move forward and change.”
Rawlins said he hopes the guests take home that it’s a collective responsibility to make changes.
“It’s not up to any one of these organizations, including the city administrator, that’s going to make things change, get better or become more cool frankly, it’s going to take all of us and what piece we bring to it,” he said. “It’s about digging that ditch if I need to or writing that check or volunteering or shopping to be part of the retail community. Every single person has the ability to help move things forward.”
Ashley Tait, event organizer and member of Uptown Circleville’s board, said the event went amazing. There were more than 80 people that registered for the event.
“We had nine different speakers and each one of them said the same thing in their speech about how we have a good community and we work together,” Tait said.
Tait said she was proud to be a part of the event and that it is good to have events like it for Circleville.
“Showing up, listening and having a voice is what I visualized for the event,” she said. “Uptown Circleville’s first meet and greet exceeded my expectations.”