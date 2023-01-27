CIRCLEVILLE — Next Saturday, Uptown Circleville is hosting a meet and greet event where the organization where local organizations will give presentations on their plans for 2023.
The event is Feb. 4 from 11 to 3 p.m. and will bed held at the Zwicker House. {span}Uptown Circleville was formed in 2018 with the goal to strengthen the city through beautification, promotion, and economic growth
“I want to start the new year off by strengthening the communication between the community, local organizations, and business owners,” Ashley Tait, Uptown Circleville Board member said in a post to social media. “I aspire to utilize my passion for our town to continue its growth and improvement. With the support of our host, Jenny Rhoads, and the Zwicker House, we’ve organized an afternoon to socialize, create awareness about upcoming events, hear from local organizations about their priorities and identify opportunities for future collaboration.”
From 11 a.m. to noon there will be a social hour with snack from Richie’s New York Corner Deli & Tait Bakes. Tootle’s will provide a mocktail station in Zwicker House along with offering DORA drinks from Tootle’s.
“It finally feels like all of the pieces of the puzzle are coming together for bringing our community together for one common goal. We all want to see Circleville grow by bringing visitors and residents to our historic city,” Rhoads said.
Tait said that Circleville has the potential to evolve as an “exemplary” Ohio Main Street Program. According to their website, the Ohio Main Street Program, administered by Heritage Ohio, works with communities across the state to revitalize their historic or traditional commercial areas.
“We can succeed by aligning with our valued business owners and community support,” Tait said. “Uptown Circleville has made this it’s mission to revitalize our historic uptown area. Our vision is to row Circleville into a vibrant destination for locals and those passing through.”
Starting at noon the presentations begin and from 1 to 3 p.m. there will be a photographer on hand, Ava Lauren Photography to do a pop-up photo shoot in the upcoming revitalization ally located between Sharff’s Fashion and Sabine Insurance.
Among the organizations slated to present include Circleville, Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, Zwicker House, Pickaway County Community Foundation, Circleville Eagles, ArtsaRound, Blessings in a Backpack, and Tootles Pumpkin Inn.
“Uptown Circleville is one of many organizations excited to share its mission with the community,” Tait said.
This event is free but RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-meet-and-greet-tickets-505505268867.