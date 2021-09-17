CIRCLEVILLE — The United Way of Pickaway County (UWPC) has decided to dissolve and the organization will transfer all remaining funds and assets to the newly created Community Impact Fund established by the Pickaway County Community Foundation.
“Though UWPC will no longer exist, this new fund will become the vessel to continue the work needed in Pickaway County,” Nathan Anderson, board chair of UWPC said.
“Your impactful donations will continue to change the lives of our residents through your generosity. The change will allow for an enhanced mission and the expansion of funding opportunities of the nonprofits serving our neighbors. The exciting aspect of the change is that all money raised in Pickaway County stays in Pickaway County.”
Anderson said the UWPC met with several focus groups and the response from those groups, which included current and past donors, local leaders, partner programs and more has been “overwhelmingly supportive.”
“These actions were all critically important in coming to this conclusion and it was not a decision that was taken lightly in any way,” Anderson said.
Moving forward, the UWPC Board of Trustees will have an opportunity to become a grant director advisory committee under PCCF’s community impact fund.
“A seamless transition will occur as UWPC fully dissolves into PCCF,” Anderson said. “This allows for a stronger, locally driven, philanthropic effort to occur in Pickaway County. The Community Impact Fund at PCCF will continue to support the needs in our county for years to come.”
Moving forward, UWPC said current and future donors should transition their payroll deductions or donations to PCCF by completing a Community Impact Fund Pledge Form.
“It’s important to complete the pledge form and submit it to your payroll director to ensure your local impact is not interrupted,” Anderson said.
PCCF can also accept online donations at https://www.yourpccf.org/ or you can mail a check to: The Pickaway County Community Foundation, please indicate Community Impact Fund to ensure the correct fund allocation, at 770 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio, 43113.
“As always, UWPC wants to be transparent and answer any questions, clarifications or concerns you may have about this transition. Please send them to uwpickaway@gmail.com," said Anderson.
We are sincerely thankful for the faithful supporters, are energized by the opportunity that awaits us and look forward to strengthening our community together!”