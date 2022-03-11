CHILLICOTHE — Rumors have been circulating that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to close the Chillicothe VA Medical Center in the near future following a market assessment by an independent commission.
Several public community meetings have been held, or are planned, for communities to discuss the matter with area veterans. As of printing deadline, no such meeting is scheduled for Pickaway County.
The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is located at 17273 state Route 104 in Chillicothe and serves residents of southern and central Ohio. In addition to the main center, the VA also offers outpatient clinics in Cambridge, Lancaster, Marietta, Wilmington, Portsmouth, and Athens.
A meeting on the subject is scheduled in Waverly from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 17 at 660 East 5th Street #5.
“There have been no announcements or decisions regarding any VA facilities closing, anywhere,” Gary J. Kunich, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said.
“As you may be aware, VA was required by law to conduct a series of market assessments to examine future demand for health care services among the veteran population, which is projected to change in size and location over the next decade.
"As part of that process, VA is due to submit findings and recommendations to an independent commission called the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, which would review and evaluate the findings and make its own recommendations to the president in early 2023.”
The Chillicothe VA Medical Center first started admitting patients in June of 1924 and is located on the site of Camp Sherman, a military training center during World War I.
After the war, the camp’s hospital complex was transformed to meet the needs of returning veterans. The medical center currently has about 1,400 employees and provides care to approximately 20,000 veterans per year. In 2021, there were 898 hospital admissions and 221,979 outpatient visits.
“Veterans will always be at the center of what we do,” Kunich said.
“The AIR Commission is an opportunity to redesign VA health care to maximize access and outcomes for current and future generations of veterans. It is important to note that any recommendations to the upcoming AIR Commission are just that — recommendations. Nothing is changing now for veteran access to care or VA employees.
"Any potential changes to VA’s health care infrastructure may be several years away and are dependent on commission, presidential and Congressional decisions, as well as robust stakeholder engagement and planning. In the long run, AIR recommendations could impact VHA facilities and staff, but it’s too early to know exactly what or where those impacts might be. VA will remain in all of our health care markets.”
The full AIR report is due to be released Monday by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Mark Johnson, R-92, said he’s been to a couple of the community meetings and heard from employees of the facility. He told The Herald that in his mind, the consensus of the employees is that they want to keep the facility open and even add services to better serve the needs of south-central Ohio veterans.
“New mental health facilities or nursing home facilities would be a good fit for the site,” Johnson said.
“[The employees] may live in southern Ohio and drive 20 or so miles north to that facility. Their preference is to stay there and to modernize the facility so it can stay where it has for the last almost 100 years.”
Johnson said he was in favor of modernizing and said he’d like to introduce a bill on the floor of the Ohio General Assembly in support of keeping the facility in Chillicothe.
“We’ve fielded many calls at my office about what the state is going to do and I think we should put a resolution on the floor of the house to urge Congress to keep the facility in Chillicothe and modernize it,” he said.
“It’s important for the people who work there and it’s important to the veterans of southern Ohio.”
Johnson said, in talking with some veterans, they felt like they got better care there than they did elsewhere and that veterans prefer more local care.
“I’m told that people prefer that if you live in say Portsmouth to get as much care as you can locally as possible,” he said.
“Medical care has changed over the last 100 years and it will continue to change. Things like a nursing home facility, mental health facility and treatment is a big part of what our modern war veterans are facing with PTSD.
"I also heard that veterans feel like the facility in Columbus is an institution and they feel more at home at Chillicothe. Healthcare depends on the person who is treating you and attending to you. It can vary from facility to facility and room to room. The employees tell me they want to keep the facility here on their campus.”
More information about the Chillicothe VA Medical Center can be found on its website at https://www.va.gov/chillicothe-health-care/locations/chillicothe-va-medical-center/.