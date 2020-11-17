CHILLICOTHE — Chillicothe VA Medical Center has re-instituted safety and security procedures related to COVID-19.
Returning to the way things were done earlier this year the north entrance to the VA will be closed until further notice, effective yesterday. All incoming and outgoing traffic will use the south or west gates.
“In an effort to protect the health of Veterans and visitors at the Chillicothe VA and Community Clinics, those accessing the VA will be screened for Coronavirus prior to admission onto campus,” Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, said in a release. “Please allow yourself a few extra minutes for possible delays.”
There will also be additional screening processes, which includes the following series of questions:
• Have you experienced any of the following symptoms in the past 48 hours: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea?
• Within the past 14 days, have you been in close physical contact (6 feet or closer for at least 15 minutes) with a person who is known to have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 or with anyone who has any symptoms consistent with COVID-19?
• Are you currently waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test?
Rubia said individuals are encouraged to take daily preventative measures to avoid exposure including washing your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, avoid touching your face, staying home if you’re sick or become sick and using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol by volume.
“Please contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing any of the above COVID-like symptoms,” Ruby said.