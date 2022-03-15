CHILLICOTHE — The Department of Veterans Affairs has released the full report made to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, in which they recommend closing the Chillicothe VA Medical Center (VAMC) and replacing it with smaller clinics in both Chillicothe and Circleville.
The 73-page report includes information on several Ohio Regions, Michigan and Indiana markets. The recommendations include “modernizing and realigning” the Chillicothe VAMC by establishing collaboration and seeking out community partners; relocating services to future VA facilities, including a proposed Circleville site and a new Chillicothe site; and closing the Chillicothe VAMC.
“The Chillicothe VAMC is not optimally located as it is an estimated 60 minutes south of Columbus, the largest population center in the state,” the report stated.
“In addition to the projected decrease in bed need for inpatient acute care services at the VAMC, the enrollee population in the Chillicothe area is projected to decrease by 8.5 percent to 3,196 enrollees by fiscal year 2029.
"Consolidating inpatient mental health and RRTP services to the Dayton VAMC and establishing a new stand-alone [community living center] in the Circleville area will allow VA to continue to meet the demand for these services.”
The plan calls for a new stand-alone community living center (CLC), which is another name for a nursing home in Circleville and a new multi-specialty community based outpatient clinic (MS CBOC) in Chillicothe.
“Given the considerable current and projected demand for CLC in the market and proposed closure of the Chillicothe VAMC, CLC beds must be appropriately located in a new facility,” the report stated.
“Establishing a stand-alone CLC in Circleville will allow VA to provide CLC services closer to a larger enrollee population in Columbus, while continuing to serve the Chillicothe area. Circleville is an estimated 30 minutes from Chillicothe. The remaining beds will be transferred to the Dayton VAMC."
The report also read, "Although market demand for select inpatient services, including long-term care, residential rehabilitation and SCI/D services is projected to decrease, demand for outpatient care is projected to increase.
"A new MS CBOC in the vicinity of Chillicothe will maintain access to outpatient care in the county and surrounding area. The MS CBOC is proposed to be located in a more accessible location away from the existing Chillicothe VAMC campus proximate to community providers.”
The recommendations also call for changes to facilities in Columbus, including closing a location at the Columbus-Airport location, rerouting services to the Columbus HCC and establishing an new CBOC in Columbus.
As part of the document, the VA outlines their commitment to veterans to provide “equitable veteran access to safe and high-quality care and services in the central Ohio market.”
“We will operate a high-performing integrated delivery network that provides access to VA care, supplemented by care provided by Federal partners, academic affiliates and community providers,” the report stated.
“Based on substantial data analysis, interviews with Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) and VA medical center leaders, consultation with senior VA leadership and the input received from veterans and stakeholders, VA has developed a recommendation designed to ensure that veterans today and for generations to come have access to the high-quality care they have earned.
"The recommendation also makes sure that VA continues to execute on its additional missions: education and training, research and emergency preparedness. As VA considers implementing any recommendation approved by the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, implementation will be carefully sequenced so that facilities or partnerships to which care will be realigned are fully established before the proposed realignment occurs.”