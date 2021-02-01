CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio K-12 schools, including public, private and career-tech entities, learned when their teachers and staff for in-person learning are able to begin receiving vaccines.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has made clear his goal of Ohio returning to in-person learning either full-time or in a hybrid model by March 1. In order to do this, the governor identified teachers and school personnel necessary for in-person learning as Phase 1B recipients as part of the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
“Vaccines are incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1,” said Governor DeWine. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”
The plan also makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date. For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.
All of Pickaway County Schools, including Circleville City Schools, Crossroads Christian Academy, Logan Elm Schools, New Hope Christian Academy, Teays Valley Schools and Westfall Schools will be eligible starting on Feb. 8. Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center staff will be eligible on Feb. 22.
“For almost a year, we have looked forward to the day when there would be such a vaccine available and it seems we are finally in the on-deck circle awaiting our time to step up to the plate,” said Evan Debo, Circleville City Schools Communications Director.
“As educators, our Circleville staff has been challenged like they have never been before in adapting education during this trying time and in implementing additional safety measures. This impending vaccine opportunity is that next safety measure to continue to keep our students and families safe. We are so incredibly thankful for all of the behind-the-scenes work of the Pickaway County Public Health Department for their preparation for this rollout for not only Circleville City, but for all county educators.”
Robin Halley, Teays Valley Superintendent, shared his thoughts on the announcement.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to receive the vaccine. This will be another layer to help protect our staff members and keep everyone healthy,” Halley said.
Eligible recipients may learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites from their administrators.