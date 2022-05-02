CIRCLEVILLE — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance visited Circleville on Sunday along with Charlie Kirk, a conservative talk show host and activist.
"The reason I'm running for U.S. Senate is that I don't want what happened in Middletown to become normal and I don't want the people who destroyed the manufacturing base that made Middletown one of the most prosperous in Ohio to get away with it," Vance said of his hometown. "I don't want it to happen to the rest of Ohio either."
Speaking for about 20 minutes to a crowd of about 50 people at the Ankrom Building inside the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center, Vance talked about border security, guns and the second amendment, Trump and his endorsement of Vance, tech and media companies, the attacks against him, the economy and more.
"That is what this fight is really about, Republicans who talk a big game but do nothing, Republicans who are going to Washington to save this country for all of us and all of our children," he said. "That's who I am."
Following his comments, Vance and Kirk greeted folks, shaking hands and taking photos before answering questions from the media.
Vance called Circleville a "great farming community" and said he wanted to make sure he made it a stop on the final leg of the tour. He also spoke about infrastructure, something he didn't address during his comments earlier in the afternoon.
"We continue to need investment in infrastructure here in Pickaway county but also across the state of Ohio," he said. "We need real infrastructure. One of the things I worry about with the so called infrastructure bill was you had of $900 million only $200 went into infrastructure we need. We need a senator whose fighting for real infrastructure and not some of the bloated spending bills that don't go into our roads, bridges and broadband here in Ohio."
The Primary Election is May 3. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.