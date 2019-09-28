ASHVILLE — Vinton County National Bank (VCNB) welcomed members of the Ashville community and local dignitaries to an open house at the new Pickaway County Banking Center in Ashville last week.
The event featured a ribbon cutting by the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, bank tours, kids’ activities, food by the Haute Doggerie and live music by Ashville entertainer Jack Fox.
The estimated $2 million facility was designed by renowned financial industry designer/builder PWCampbell. It replaced the former bank building at 26 E. Main Street in Downtown Ashville. The branch was temporarily relocated to make way for demolition of the old and construction of the new.
VCNB President Mark Erslan is enthusiastic about the bank’s future in this Pickaway County community.
“We are committed to the Ashville community and hope our investment in the downtown will help the area grow and prosper,” Erslan said. “We were pleased to have so many local residents and customers celebrate with us on Saturday.”
The one story building is over 5,000 square feet with soaring ceilings and an open floor plan designed to modernize and simplify the banking experience. With entrances from Main Street and from the parking lot side, accessing the bank is significantly easier for customers.
This branch employs the new VCNB bank model which puts the personal back in personal banking by employing bankers who can each assist customers with nearly every one of their banking needs. The addition of user friendly technology makes it possible for customers to bank without banker assistance as well.
“Not only is this new branch an attractive place to do business, it features a number of conveniences for customers who want to bank through digital channels along with the in-person service that our bank is known for,” Erslan explained.