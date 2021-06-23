CIRCLEVILLE— More than 80 veterans took part in Veterans Day at the fair this year, including a few that could take advantage of the benefits offered to them.
Margi Pettibone, Pickaway County Veterans Service Office Executive Director, said as of about 1 p.m., they had given away 131 meals to local veterans and had seen several stop by during the week looking for information.
“We’ve been giving them our pamphlets with information and are asking them to call and make an appointment to help set them up with services,” she said.
In addition to the free entry into the fair provided by the fair board and free lunch by Veteran’s Services, the Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association dedicated the flagpole at the fairgrounds.
“It was all very nice,” she said.
Pettibone said it was good to finally be able to get out in the community after more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so nice to be able to get out and do outreach finally,” she said. “It’s been a long time.”
Pettibone said their office would reopen Thursday and Friday since they don’t plan to attend the fair.
“We’ll be open for people to come in and get connected for services,” she said.