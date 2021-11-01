CIRCLEVILLE — For the veterans who gather at the Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt, it’s not so much about the hunt, but rather the fellowship among their friends and fellow veterans that draw them back to the event each year.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt returned this year.
The hunt was originally known as the Pickaway County Disabled Veterans Hunt and was established in 2010. After Fout’s death in 2016, the name was changed to the Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt in honor of his memory and legacy.
The mission of the annual hunt is to provide the opportunity for disabled American veterans to hunt white-tailed deer using archery equipment, according to its website.
Alan Gabriel said he thought it was great to have everyone back on the farm for the hunt. Gabriel is a 20-year Coast Guard Veteran and was one of the few members deployed during Desert Storm, assigned to the Navy.
“I think everyone kind of missed it last year and we were sad we couldn’t have it, but we felt it was too risky with most of the guys in the high-risk category,” he said.
“It’s really good we can get it back going again this year. We’ve got a great turnout. The deer too, but you never know about them.”
The Gabriels host the event in honor of their father, Alfred, who was a World War II Veteran and was involved in veterans affairs. Arnie, Alan’s brother, approached organizer Bill Frost about hosting it on the family farm several years ago. Now the event has grown into a multi-day hunt.
“This is a lot of fun for us,” Arnie said. “It’s great after not being here last year to see a lot of these guys and that they’ve gone through it and made it back here to us. I’ve had some really great stories that bring tears to my eyes, but this is a big salute to my dad and my mom. I consider it an honor to be able to do this and we’re happy to do it.”
Arnie said the other land owners who have donated their land to the hunt, including the Mullenses and the Dumms. Local students have also used the event for service projects, building wheelchair-accessible blinds.
“I think it’s great, all the involvement of the community in this,” he said. “It’s great to see them here and enjoy it. They come really far to enjoy this and it’s a tribute to [Bill Frost].”
The first of the two hunts, this one on local farms south of Circleville, occurred last weekend.
Willie Honeycutt, a veteran who participated in the hunt, said he was glad to have the event back this year.
“This right here, I look forward to it every year,” he said. “Last year, I was upset that we couldn’t have it. All the people here are amazing. You always look forward to meeting up the next year. The people who host this event, the Gabriels, are amazing. I love meeting up with friends and getting to hang out here in the barn and also getting out in the woods and watch. This is where I like to spend my time.”
Honeycutt, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, took a nine-point buck in 2019 during the event.
“After 20 years and them telling me I couldn’t deploy anymore after four back surgeries and my legs being crushed, I thought it was time to go, I guess,” he said.
For Kenny Kirk, a 91-year-old Korean War Veteran who was present at the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, has been coming to the event every year. Sadly, this might be his last year to hunt due to poor eyesight, but he still plans to come and hang out as long as his health allows
“It’ll be a sad thing that I can’t do it and I’ve enjoyed this since Bill found me,” he said. “I love this. I’m not going to quit coming because I can’t shoot. I’m here for the fellowship.”
Kirk, who won the shooting contest in 2019, said he had his target hung in his house.
“I have it hanging in my basement in a frame,” he said. “The shot was dead center.”
Bill Frost, organizer, said he thought everyone had a great time, including the hunters who harvested one of the four deer.
"Two of them, it was the first time and they were very excited," Frost said. "We had a great time. It was surprising at the Gabriel Farm that it didn't rain a bit, but at the Dumm farm, it poured, but it didn't change their attitude or disposition at all."
Frost said it was a lot of good memories and stories that were shared.
"I had the retrievers who were standing by to go pickup the guys and bring them back or go after the deer," he said. "I can't say enough for the volunteers and the people who support the veterans hunt. I had some new people sign on this year. I couldn't do anything without those people."
Frost said, on the topic of volunteers, he's still looking for a few more as they prepare for the potential of a new record amount of hunters on Nov. 13 at Deer Creek.
"If anyone wants to participate as a volunteer, please reach out to me," he said. "I'm short a few volunteers."
Frost can be reached at 740-412-2869 for anyone wishing to sign up to help.