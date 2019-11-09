CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County students kicked off Veterans Day a little early on Friday with both Teays Valley and Circleville School districts hosting events to honor Pickaway County veterans.
At Teays Valley, Ashville Elementary students donated toiletry items for veterans and deployed military members, and Teays Valley High School held its annual veterans appreciation visit and panel discussion.
At Circleville High School veterans were hosted during the Day of Honor and met with students during the morning. They were provided lunch and then attended a ceremony in the afternoon. The ceremony featured a few speakers including Municipal Court Judge Gary Dumm and veteran Gene Patterson.
Patterson spoke to students for about 15 minutes and talked about a blanket of freedom that Americans have that’s not in every country and the principles it takes to be successful in life.
“I didn’t want to talk about being a veteran because the students have heard that all day and I’m certainly proud to be one,” Patterson said. “The key is blanket of freedom and taking advantage of that. It’s religious, political and economic freedom. I spoke about it in Malaysia about eight years ago and they were in awe because they didn’t always live in that way. They do now but they didn’t always.
“I think that’s what students need to get out of Veterans Day, is all this security that we have,” he added. “The reason that we have freedom is because of all the veterans that took care of us and I’m not sure we do enough or explain it enough to them.”
Chris Thornsley, CHS principal, thought the event went well and said he was appreciative to the veterans for coming to talk to the students.
“It’s really nice to have them come in and sit in class in small groups to talk to them in that setting and then to have them come in the afternoon for the big speech,” Thornsley commented to The Circleville Herald. “We’re excited to do it. We started eight or nine years ago bringing in the morning speakers and now it’s evolved into the afternoon. It’s getting bigger and bigger each year.”
Len Proper, executive director of the Military Veterans Resource Center was presented with a check for $1,260 during the ceremony. He said that Pickaway County students put a lot of effort in fundraising for veterans.
“This is the fourth year in a row that schools like Logan Elm, Teays Valley and Circleville have come together to raise money or food just to help hungry veterans,” Proper stated. “We have about 140,000 veterans that live in poverty in Ohio. It’s not their fault, sometimes life goes sideways and things go wrong and they’re not able to provide for their families. They need people like us to step in and help them not just to give them the food but to give them their lives going back in the direction they want it to go.”
Proper said what matters so much to him is having the community involved. He acknowledged the metaphor of students sitting behind the veterans as they listened to the speech.
“They can come into our office and get what they need but then they have to go home,” Proper continued. “We don’t want them to go back home and be alone again. What this assembly shows, and it’s more important than the money and the food, is the message to veterans that their sacrifices were not in vein and that people respect them and their sacrifices. It shows they can turn their life around because there are people behind us.”