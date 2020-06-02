CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Veterans Service Commission has announced they will keep access to the public limited while still working to provide services.
Following the continuation of the stay-at-home order, the Veterans Service office has released information about a couple changes coming to the way they’ll do business and help their veteran clients.
“Our office will remain limited to public access until further notice,” Margi Pettibone, executive director, stated. “Our staff will still be working in the office and most services will still be available. The public can access the office front window and there is a drop box to leave documents. Those entering the office must wear a mask and sign the register sheet for tracing purposes.”
The first change is that the Veterans Service Commission will be limiting transportation to a first come first serve basis. Pettibone said currently, only one veteran can be transported per vehicle due to social distancing.
“Please contact your VA provider and ask about telehealth, or video health options that may be available to you,” Pettibone added. “Preference will be given to transporting veterans that absolutely need to be seen at the VA for serious conditions and cannot provide their own transportation. The office will provide gas cards for those who can provide their own transportation during this emergency.”
The second is that walk-ins will be limited to one person at the window at a time and that face-to-face claims are by appointment only.
“Veterans are encouraged to make an appointment for in-person visits,” Pettibone explained. “All business will be handled remotely by telephone or emails as much as possible.”
The office is still able to handle emergency financial assistance applications and appeals. Pettiebone said clients should not hesitate to call the office at 740-474-3650 if they have questions.
“Many of our veterans in Pickaway County are considered high-risk individuals and, of the safety and well being of our veterans and staff, this office will do its part in complying with best practice guidelines,” Pettibone commented. “If you have any questions or concerns, or if a unique situation develops that you need assistance with, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Pickaway County Veteran’s Service Commission to see how we can assist you in your time of need.”