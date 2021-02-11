CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County veterans can receive a ham this spring as part of the Veterans Service Commission outreach.
Any honorably-discharged Pickaway County veteran can visit the office, located at 141 West Main Street in Circleville from Feb. 22 through March 5 to register for their free ham. They’ll receive a voucher which they can take to Just Save in Circleville on March 30 and 31 to pick up their ham.
Margi Pettibone, executive director for the Pickaway County Veterans Service Commission, said the idea came following the success of a similar event late last year that gave turkeys to veterans ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It’ll be the same format as before, we have to have proof they’re a veteran with their DD214 and proof they’re a Pickaway County resident,” she said.
Pettibone said, like last year, they have made up goodie bags that include useful items like a water bottle, notepad and hand sanitizer in addition to a pamphlet on how to get in touch with the Veterans Service Commission.
Last year, over 270 veterans received a turkey. Pettibone said she hopes the program this spring is even bigger.
“I hope we can build on it ever year,” she said. “It was great for our first year.”
Pettibone said because of COVID-19 protocols, they can’t do many of their usual outreach events like coffee and donuts, having a booth at the fair or participating in veterans’ events at the local schools.
“We didn’t get to do any of the stuff, so we thought we’d give away some turkey and some ham to help get ourselves out there,” she said.
Pettibone said veterans need to just stop in and get their voucher, which will be then forwarded on to Just Save.
“We have to have the registration ahead of time so Just Save workers know how many hams to order,” she said. “When we did the turkey event, we were being optimistic and thinking 100 to 150, and when we did 270, I was thinking ‘yes.’”
For questions about the program, the Veterans Service office can be reached at (740) 474-3650.