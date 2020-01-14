Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Veterans Service Office is reaching out to area veterans who served between 1962 and 1975 that may be eligible to receive benefits through the Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019.
Margi Pettibone, executive director of the Pickaway County Veteran’s Service Office, said veterans who served aboard a U.S. Navy or Coast Guard ship offshore of Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, are presumed to have had exposure to a herbicide, more commonly known as Agent Orange. According to the Veterans Affairs Office, if a veteran served or visited Vietnam, traveled on a vessel in inland waterways, or within eligible offshore waters of Vietnam listed in public law 116-23, they could be eligible to receive benefits.
Veterans who served in Vietnam or on the rivers of Vietnam have received these benefits, however, the boundaries have now been expanded to include additional personnel in the area near the country.
As of Jan. 1, the VA is currently processing claims based on the new law. Veterans who have been diagnosed or treated for the following conditions might qualify: Amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, chloracne or another acneform diseases, Parkinson’s disease, peripheral neuropathy, early onset, porphyria cutanea tardia, chronic b-cell leukemias, type-2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, respiratory cancers, and soft tissue sarcoma.
According to Pettibone, this bill has been in Congress for sometime but was just recently enacted.
“The bill was put off six months before the VA started adjudicating claims on Jan. 1,” she said. “They are sending letters out to those that were denied benefits before because they were blue water.”
Pettibone said there are a lot of veterans who haven’t applied and might not be aware of the new law.
“They might not know now that it’s okay to apply because they’re included,” Pettibone added.
Pettibone said she knows many veterans who have been personally denied due to being blue water but since the start of the year she’s passed five claims.
“If you served in the blue water off the coast of Vietnam, you should apply and let the VA make the call,” Pettibone stated. “Worst they can say is no.”
Todd Huffman, assistant executive director, said there are a lot of veterans that could be potentially helped.
“If you don’t apply they can’t say one way or the other,” Huffman commented.
Huffman and Pettibone encourages veterans to call the office and make an appointment, and if they’ve not previously been served by the Pickaway County Veteran’s Service Office, they need to bring in their DD-214 form; if the veteran doesn’t have it, the office can help apply for it.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) touted the passage of the bill in June, which he said was a concern he heard from veterans across the state.
“Blue Water Navy veterans sacrificed so much, including their health, to serve our country,” said Brown. “These veterans served our nation honorably and have earned these benefits. We owe it to the sailors harmed by Agent Orange to meet our obligations. I urge the President to sign this bill and give our veterans and their families the support and healthcare they deserve.”
U.S. House of Representative Steve Stivers [OH-15] was a co-sponsor on the bill.
“As a Brigadier General, I understand the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform, and to have them return home and be denied critical care is unacceptable. I was proud to cosponsor the Blue Waters Vietnam Veterans Act because it corrects a huge injustice and ensures that the thousands of men who have been exposed to Agent Orange get the care they have earned,” Stivers concluded.