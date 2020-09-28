CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Veterans Service Office is giving back to local veterans for this coming holiday season.
The office, in a partnership with Just Save, will be offering free turkeys to any honorably discharged Pickaway County Veteran to honor and celebrate those that have served the nation.
Margi Pettibone, executive director for the Pickaway County Veterans Service Office, said the board recognized that there likely wouldn’t be many of the traditional events around Veterans Day this year and thus, they chose to do this.
“This is for any veteran,” she said. “We need their DD214 and any proof of residence, like a bill or driver’s license. We’ll then give them a coupon for their turkey they can pick up at Just Save.
There’s not going to be any veterans appreciate events or dinners this year because of the virus,” she said. “So we wanted to do something to show our appreciation and that’s when our board voted to make it available to all the veterans because it’s appreciation for all of them.”
The coupons, which can be picked up at the office now through Oct. 15, will be good on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 for the veterans to pick up their turkey at Just Save Foods. After the pickups, Just Save will turn those back into the office, and then, will pay for the turkeys, Pettibone said.
“The veterans can use it for Thanksgiving or save it for Christmas or whenever,” she said. “This is a veteran appreciation thing, it’s not at all based on income. It’s for any honorably discharged veteran.”
The veteran’s office is current open and operating via appointments or is taking applications by appointment.
Todd Huffman, Assistant Director for the Veteran’s Service Office, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns, outreach has been difficult.
“We weren’t even allowed to do the fair because of this,” he said. “Our outreach has been really down. I’m sure the schools won’t have any assemblies.”
Just Save Foods is located at 24799 U.S. 23 in Circleville. Anyone with questions can contact the Pickaway County Veteran’s Service office at 740-474-3650.