CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Veterans Services Commission is once again offering free turkeys to Pickaway County Veterans.
To qualify, honorably discharged Pickaway County veterans need to stop in to the Veteran’s Services Office between now and Oct. 15 at noon to pick up their voucher for the program. Pickup is at Just Save on U.S. Route 23 South, near Circleville on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.
Previously, the Veterans Service Commission offered ham for Easter earlier this year and turkeys last year during the holiday season.
“This is similar to what we’ve done in the past, it’s a veterans’ appreciation initiative that we do to thank our local veterans for their service,” Margi Pettibone, executive director, said. “We’ll also give them a goody bag when they come in.”
If a veteran hasn’t been serviced at the Pickaway County Office before, they should bring their DD214 form.
“We’re not like the VA and we don’t automatically have those records,” she said. “But if they’ve been in here before, we would have that record and we can look them up that way.”
Todd Huffman, assistant director, said the program has been well received so far.
“Last year, we gave out 274 turkeys and when we did ham in the spring, it was even more,” he said.
The partnership with Just Save has also worked out well as they make it an easy process for both the office and the veterans who enter their store.
“Just Save has made picking up your turkey really easy,” she said. “You just go in, pick out your turkey, hand them your voucher and walk out. They’ve been very good with our office to do this.”
“There are nearly 5,000 veterans in Pickaway County”, Pettibone said.
“I hope that we’re blessed enough with the budget that we can continue to do this every year.”